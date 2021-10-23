Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Baked potato pops recipe for game day

Feel free to get creative with this easy appetizer

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
This no-fuss recipe packs a serious flavor punch.

Baked potato pops are the perfect appetizer for when there’s a big game on TV.

While the recipe calls for cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions as toppings, feel free to get creative and throw on your favorite baked potato accoutrements. 

This no-fuss, baked potato pops recipe packs a serious flavor punch. (HOOD.com)

Baked Potato Pops with Hood Sour Cream

Serves 12

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

24 baby potatoes (about 1 inch in diameter)

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt and pepper

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup sour cream (Hood or your favorite)

4 slices bacon, cooked and finely chopped

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Instructions:

1. Place potatoes in a medium bowl. Add oil, salt, and pepper and toss to coat potatoes evenly.

2. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until tender. Allow the potatoes to cool slightly.

3. Preheat your broiler and position the rack in the center of the oven.

4. Arrange the potatoes so that they are touching. Sprinkle potatoes evenly with cheese.

5. Broil potatoes for 1 to 2 minutes, or until cheese melts. Arrange potatoes on a serving platter.

6. Drizzle with sour cream, and sprinkle with bacon and green onions. Serve warm.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.