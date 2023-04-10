California nonprofit reaches $300 million in funds distributed to benefit combat-wounded service members

One nonprofit has achieved a major milestone for America’s heroes.

Semper Fi & America’s Fund, headquartered in California, officially has given out $300 million in support of combat-wounded service members and their families, the group said in an announcement.

The organization noted that these funds have positively impacted more than 30,000 veterans since 2004.

It shared the news last week.

WWII NAVAJO CODE TALKER TURNS 106: HOW THESE MARINES' SPECIAL LANGUAGE CHANGED MILITARY CAPABILITIES

Semper Fi & America’s Fund has a mission to provide "critical assistance" to veterans returning from combat.

The organization's "important work is made possible by our generous donors," Semper Fi & America’s Fund founder, president and CEO Karen Guenther said in a separate statement to Fox News Digital.

"Because of them, we have been able to provide $300 million in life-changing support to more than 30,000 service members, veterans and military families," she continued.

"Our donors’ investment in the lives of these military heroes will impact generations of men and women and their willingness to serve in the Armed Forces," Guenther also said.

"As long as they need us, we are there for them."

These efforts support a recent National Center for Health Statistics study revealing that 40% of military vets struggle to pay their medical bills.

PATRIOT CRATES FROM WISCONSIN ARE FILLED WITH 100% AMERICAN-MADE PRODUCTS: ‘GREAT COLLABORATION’

Semper Fi & America's Fund provided $4.8 million in basic needs assistance last year, according to a 2022 financial report.

This includes 11,000 service members, veterans and military families helped.

Some 1,825 were first-time grant recipients, the group's announcement also noted.

In 2022, 82% of veterans suffered an injury that included a traumatic brain injury or PTSD, according to the report.

Semper Fi & America’s fund was founded in 2003 by a group of military spouses who recognized the need for support as the first wave of injured troops returned from Iraq.

The fund is "unique" because of the "highly trained and experienced case managers who are dedicated to not only supporting service members and their families but also building lifelong relationships with them," the announcement revealed.

NEW JERSEY MAN WALKS ACROSS US TO RAISE NEARLY $100K FOR HOMELESS VETERANS: ‘RESPECT AND REVERANCE’

"As long as they need us, we are there for them," it also said.

The fund provides a "holistic approach to the healing process — body, mind, and spirit," it noted.

"Our case managers, visiting nurses and entire team support those we serve by helping navigate complex medical and emotional recovery," the group said.

The fund offers programs including service member and family support, civilian transitioning and integrative wellness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still overseen by military spouses and many staff members and volunteers who are veterans themselves, the fund has also focused on providing financial support to "fill gaps" for service members as the cost of living increases.