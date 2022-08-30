California mom of 12 kids shares message of faith: 'Children are a blessing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'A BLESSING' - Iris Purnell, 38, a California mother of 12 children who was pregnant for 16 years, shares a powerful message of faith with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

3-LEGGED GATOR - Amanda Leigh Demuth, a longtime Cape Coral, Florida, resident told Fox News Digital she was on her way to an entertainment destination when she began filming a large, three-legged alligator. Continue reading…

‘HE IS GORGEOUS!’ - TSA agents at a North Carolina airport recently screened a bald eagle named Clark who was traveling with his handler. Twitter users reacted to photos that captured the majestic bird as he and his handler went through security. Continue reading…

'BACK TO MY FAITH' - Alex Jones, 29, tells Fox News Digital about how he launched Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app, and how it has changed people's lives. Continue reading…

‘ONE OF THE BEST JOBS’ - Dr. Eric Greensmith, a retired anesthesiologist, recently decided to dive back into the workforce, resuming his career as a lifeguard in N.J. for the first time since he was 17 years old. Continue reading…

BEFORE GETTING INKED - Here's what you should know about tattoo safety as New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman reportedly recovers from a tattoo-related infection. Continue reading…

AND EVERYTHING NICE - Pumpkin spice lovers' favorite aroma is back ahead of autumn, and apparently there's brain science behind why people adore the flavor. Continue reading…

CASH IS 'KING' - How the image, memory and music of late entertainment legend Johnny Cash all still prevail in Nashville, Tennessee, today as if he were headlining tonight on Lower Broadway. Continue reading…

HOLIDAY TRAVEL QUIZ - How well do you know these facts about Labor Day travel and more? Test your knowledge…

BIKING ACROSS AMERICA - Bob Barnes, the man who cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals, fell in love with these Pacific Northwest cities. Continue reading…

WHAT’S COOKING? - Have breakfast for dinner by making delicious tater tot nachos with egg, bacon and jalapeno. Try the recipe…

