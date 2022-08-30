Expand / Collapse search
3-legged alligator in Florida unexpectedly goes viral on TikTok: 'Definitely shocking'

Cape Coral resident Amanda Demuth, who posted the TikTok video, tells Fox News Digital she's received 'overwhelming responses'

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
3-legged alligator spotted in Florida Video

3-legged alligator spotted in Florida

TikTok user Amanda Leigh Demuth saw a three-legged alligator in the middle of a road during a recent visit to Fort Myers, Florida.

A three-legged alligator in Florida has gained some viral fame after appearing in a TikTok video.

The gator was spotted by Amanda Leigh Demuth, a longtime Cape Coral resident, as she was on her way to the entertainment destination Topgolf Fort Myers, Demuth told Fox News Digital.

Demuth, 28, said she began filming the large reptile as she arrived to the venue. She later posted the video onto TikTok.

In the 25-second clip, Demuth asks the gator if it would like to "whack some golf balls." Then, her tone sounds like it changes once she realizes the gator is missing a front leg.

Amanda Demuth spotted a three-legged alligator in the middle of a Florida road and she shared the video to TikTok.

Amanda Demuth spotted a three-legged alligator in the middle of a Florida road and she shared the video to TikTok. (Amanda Demuth via Collab)

"That’s really sad," Demuth can be heard saying in the footage. "That’s actually heartbreaking. Now I feel bad for taking a video of you."

Demuth told Fox News Digital that she captured the video on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 9 p.m.

It’s currently unknown how the alligator lost its leg.

Demuth said her original goal was to make a "funny" and "goofy" video and she initially posted the clip onto her Snapchat account.

Amanda Demuth didn't immediately notice that the alligator she saw in Fort Myers had only three legs. She only realized when she got a closer look from her car.

Amanda Demuth didn't immediately notice that the alligator she saw in Fort Myers had only three legs. She only realized when she got a closer look from her car. (Amanda Demuth via Collab)

"After [getting] a ton of responses on there I was like, 'Hey, let’s throw it up on TikTok,," she explained.

The video has been viewed more than two million times and has been liked by more than 496,100 TikTok users.

"I wasn’t surprised to see him there, honestly," Demuth told Fox News Digital. 

"There is a pond right in front of it and with the new development it’s to be expected," she continued. "I was born and raised in Cape Coral, so I’ve been seeing them my whole life."

The three-legged alligator hobbled off into the night. It's unknown how the reptile lost its leg.

The three-legged alligator hobbled off into the night. It's unknown how the reptile lost its leg. (Amanda Demuth via Collab)

Demuth, who is a bartender in Southwest Florida, said she never expected the video to go as viral as it has.

"I actually had to shut my notifications off for TikTok because of the overwhelming responses," she said. "It’s been shared along to other social media platforms like Instagram Reels and etc. It’s definitely shocking and kind of funny."

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.