3-legged alligator in Florida unexpectedly goes viral on TikTok: 'Definitely shocking'

A three-legged alligator in Florida has gained some viral fame after appearing in a TikTok video.

The gator was spotted by Amanda Leigh Demuth, a longtime Cape Coral resident, as she was on her way to the entertainment destination Topgolf Fort Myers, Demuth told Fox News Digital.

Demuth, 28, said she began filming the large reptile as she arrived to the venue. She later posted the video onto TikTok.

In the 25-second clip, Demuth asks the gator if it would like to "whack some golf balls." Then, her tone sounds like it changes once she realizes the gator is missing a front leg.

"That’s really sad," Demuth can be heard saying in the footage. "That’s actually heartbreaking. Now I feel bad for taking a video of you."

Demuth told Fox News Digital that she captured the video on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 9 p.m.

It’s currently unknown how the alligator lost its leg.

Demuth said her original goal was to make a "funny" and "goofy" video and she initially posted the clip onto her Snapchat account.

"After [getting] a ton of responses on there I was like, 'Hey, let’s throw it up on TikTok,," she explained.

The video has been viewed more than two million times and has been liked by more than 496,100 TikTok users.

"I wasn’t surprised to see him there, honestly," Demuth told Fox News Digital.

"There is a pond right in front of it and with the new development it’s to be expected," she continued. "I was born and raised in Cape Coral, so I’ve been seeing them my whole life."

Demuth, who is a bartender in Southwest Florida, said she never expected the video to go as viral as it has.

"I actually had to shut my notifications off for TikTok because of the overwhelming responses," she said. "It’s been shared along to other social media platforms like Instagram Reels and etc. It’s definitely shocking and kind of funny."