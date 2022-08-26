Twitter users react to TSA screening bald eagle at North Carolina airport: 'He is gorgeous!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

That’s one majestic traveler.

TSA agents at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina recently screened a bald eagle named Clark who was traveling with his handler.

On Thursday, the Twitter account for the TSA Southeast region posted pictures of Clark as he and his handler went through the security line.

"TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their uniform as they look over their shoulder, but I’m sure the team at @CLTAirport Checkpoint A did a double take when they saw a real one earlier this week," the agency tweeted.

"Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial," the agency said in a second tweet. "His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler."

The tweet continued: "Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening."

People who responded to the tweets were in awe of the bird.

"Beautiful breathtaking," one person tweeted.

Another wrote: "He is gorgeous!"

Clark was traveling home to the World Bird Sanctuary after flying at the High Point University convocation ceremony to welcome the incoming freshman class, according to the sanctuary's Facebook page.

Clark is one of four bald eagles that travels around the country to fly at different venues and events, according to the World Bird Sanctuary website.

The website says that Clark hatched in 2002 at the World Bird Sanctuary as part of a project that bred then-endangered bald eagles to return them to the wild.

Clark was hatched with scale deformities on his feet that would have made them unprotected from cold temperatures in winter, so he stayed at the sanctuary while his siblings were all released, the website says.

