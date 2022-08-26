Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

Twitter users react to TSA screening bald eagle at North Carolina airport: 'He is gorgeous!'

Clark the bald eagle was traveling through the Charlotte, North Carolina, airport after flying at a university convocation

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

That’s one majestic traveler. 

TSA agents at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina recently screened a bald eagle named Clark who was traveling with his handler.

On Thursday, the Twitter account for the TSA Southeast region posted pictures of Clark as he and his handler went through the security line.

FLORIDA BALD EAGLE HATCHLINGS NEARLY HERE: MAGICAL MOMENTS AWAY BIRD LOVERS

"TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their uniform as they look over their shoulder, but I’m sure the team at @CLTAirport Checkpoint A did a double take when they saw a real one earlier this week," the agency tweeted. 

A bald eagle named Clark recently went through airport security at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. 

A bald eagle named Clark recently went through airport security at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.  (TSA Southeast)

"Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial," the agency said in a second tweet. "His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler."

AIRLINE CREW SHORTAGES, DELAYED FLIGHTS LEAVE PASSENGERS ANGRY, FRUSTRATED: ‘WORST TRAVEL EXPERIENCE EVER’

The tweet continued: "Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening."

Clark travels around the country to fly at events such as university convocations and baseball games. 

Clark travels around the country to fly at events such as university convocations and baseball games.  (TSA Southeast)

People who responded to the tweets were in awe of the bird.

"Beautiful breathtaking," one person tweeted.

Another wrote: "He is gorgeous!"

17-YEAR-OLD BELGIAN-BRITISH PILOT SETS RECORD FOR YOUNGEST SOLO FLIGHT AROUND THE WORLD

Clark was traveling home to the World Bird Sanctuary after flying at the High Point University convocation ceremony to welcome the incoming freshman class, according to the sanctuary's Facebook page.

Clark is one of four bald eagles that travels around the country to fly at different venues and events, according to the World Bird Sanctuary website. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The website says that Clark hatched in 2002 at the World Bird Sanctuary as part of a project that bred then-endangered bald eagles to return them to the wild. 

Clark was hatched with scale deformities on his feet that would have made them unprotected from cold temperatures in winter, so he stayed at the sanctuary while his siblings were all released, the website says. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 