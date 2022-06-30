Breakfast for dinner recipe: Tater tot nachos with egg, bacon and jalapeno

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This fun riff on nachos could be your next dinnertime — or breakfast — hit.

"My husband has never been a breakfast-for-dinner kind of guy until I made him these totchos," said Kelly Tomlinson of the lifestyle blog, livelovetexas.com.

"They’re great for any time of the day and packed with all of your favorite nacho toppings, but served with an egg cooked over medium, bacon and tater tots instead of chips."

Breakfast Totchos by Kelly Tomlinson of Live Love Texas

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

½ bag frozen extra crispy tater tots

4 slices center-cut bacon

1 egg cooked over medium

½ cup cheddar cheese shredded

2 tbsp. green onions, chopped

½ small jalapeno pepper

Optional toppings: diced tomatoes salsa, sour cream, guacamole

Directions:

1. Cook tater tots in preheated oven according to the package. Cook for another 5-10 minutes on top of the time recommended if you like your tater tots even crispier than the package describes.

2. When you have about 15 minutes left on the timer, fry 4 slices of bacon in a skillet over medium high heat.

3. Once the bacon is crispy and cooked through, coarsely chop it and set aside.

4. Drain some but not all the bacon grease and cook your egg.

5. Once tater tots are done, place on a dish and then top with cheese, bacon, green onions, jalapenos and finally top with the egg.

6. Garnish with any additional typical nacho toppings and enjoy!

This original recipe is owned by livelovetexas.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.