California dog Astro is looking for his forever home: 'Perfect companion pup'

An adorable American Staffordshire Terrier mix named Astro is looking for his forever home in Los Angeles.

Astro is about 6 years old. He's considered the sweetest pup around, according to the shelter where he lives.

Astro is at the south Los Angeles location of Best Friends Animal Society.

He's loyal and unwavering, according to the shelter.

SENIOR DOG IN MAINE AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION LOVES NAPS, TREATS AND BELLY RUBS

Astro is a special boy, Best Friends Animal Society public relations strategist Alina Hauptman told Fox News Digital.

"Astro is the perfect companion pet," said Hauptman.

The terrier mix is active, enjoys attention and loves to take car rides, she noted.

CALIFORNIA DOG NOMINATED FOR ‘BEST CUDDLER’ AWARD NEEDS NEW HOME AFTER HER OWNER GAVE HER UP

"While he may occasionally whimper, it is likely a sign of stress or anxiety (from new environments), and less of a sign of complaining or whining," she said of the pup.

Astro also loves to take walks and knows exactly where he wants to go, the shelter said.

When it comes to climbing on furniture, Astro will follow the lead of humans, the shelter notes.

UTAH DOG SEEKS LOVING HOME: GERMAN SHEPHERD MIX AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION CALLED ‘LOYAL,’ ‘INTELLIGENT’

Astro is respectful of space, Hauptman said — but if allowed, he will jump on the bed and cuddle with his human.

He is also careful when going up and down stairs and is not reckless in his movements, the shelter said.

He loves his toys and loves to play fetch — but should be placed in a home with no other pets, as he's not friendly toward other animals.

CAT NAMED GRETA, AN ‘AWARD NOMINEE’ WHO'S COME A LONG WAY, IS AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION IN NEW YORK CITY

Astro has an award on his resume, too.

He recently received the Best Friends Animal Society Adoptable Pet Award for best action sequence.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Best Friends Animal Society hosted the first-ever Adoptable Pet Awards by giving six awards to adoptable pets at its various shelter locations.

Other categories included best supporting napper, best original barker, best original meower, best costume and best leading cuddler.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For anyone wanting more information about Astro, email adoptla@bestfriends.org.