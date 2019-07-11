Budweiser, Bud Light release beer-themed swimwear and 'pajameralls'

Now you can’t only bring your Bud Light into the pool – you can wear it, too.

Budweiser and Bud Light have teamed up with Shinesty to launch a swimsuit and summer-apparel line in several colors and designs.

The BBQ- and pool-friendly outfits are designed to “get you out of that 9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m. working stiff uniform and loosen you up,” according to the website.

“Leave the stress of your day job at work and show them what casual Friday really means. From our Bud Light swimwear to our Bud Light shirts, we have the only beer apparel that'll do the best beer justice.”

The official line offers swimwear, robes, Hawaiians and "pajameralls" – overalls made with sweatpant fabric – with the popular lager’s brand printed on them.

There are also sunglasses, socks and hats to really complete your look.

For the beer – and beach – enthusiast, the entire line is available for purchase online. Six-pack not included.