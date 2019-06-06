Cheetos teams up with Forever 21 to release clothing line

Cheetos is entering the world of fashion, and not just by covering your clothes in a thin layer of cheesy dust.

The snack brand is teaming up with Forever 21 to release an entire line of cheese-inspired clothing options. Now, fans can show off their love for spicy cheese snacks while also looking somewhat like the cheesy snacks themselves.

The collection focuses on the crunchy and Flamin’ Hot varieties of Cheetos, and includes men’s and women’s swimsuits, sweatshirts, T-shirts, dresses and more.

“Cheetos is more than a snack brand; we’ve become a lifestyle brand among our fans,” says Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America. “So what better way to embody that lifestyle than with a clothing line in partnership with Forever 21 — another brand with an incredibly passionate fan base similar to Cheetos.”

“We are so excited to join forces with an iconic snack like Flaming Hot Cheetos,” adds Forever 21 Vice President of Merchandising Linda Chang. “Flaming Hot Cheetos fans are so fanatical, and over the past couple of years, we have seen their love for this food illustrated all over pop culture, and in particular, via social media. We are so honored to be releasing this limited edition capsule!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Turning up the heat for summer, the Forever 21 x Cheetos capsule collection celebrates the Cheetos fans’ passion for the cult-fave snack with playful statement pieces that bring the 'Cheetos Look' to life!" a press release from Cheetos claimed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The "Forever 21 x Cheetos" collection is currently available for purchase at Forever 21. Items range between $5 and $30.