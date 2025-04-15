Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Brown rice dangers, plus 'Real ID' travel warnings as deadline approaches

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Brown rice in hand

A new study raises concerns about brown rice. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

RISKY RICE: A new study finds that brown rice may be worse for you than white rice when it comes to toxins.

TRAVEL PLANS?: With the deadline for a "Real ID" fast approaching, one state's residents express frustration as they try to get appointments to secure the document.

EGGS-ACTLY: Here's what you must know about coloring and eating eggs safely with Easter just ahead.

Children hands dying Easter eggs

Coloring eggs for Easter is a longstanding holiday tradition, but is it safe as bird flu outbreaks continue across the U.S.? (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

EASTER WEAR – Here are 10 Easter outfit ideas to help you dress your little ones. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

