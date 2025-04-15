Brown rice dangers, plus 'Real ID' travel warnings as deadline approaches

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
RISKY RICE: A new study finds that brown rice may be worse for you than white rice when it comes to toxins.
TRAVEL PLANS?: With the deadline for a "Real ID" fast approaching, one state's residents express frustration as they try to get appointments to secure the document.
EGGS-ACTLY: Here's what you must know about coloring and eating eggs safely with Easter just ahead.
EASTER WEAR – Here are 10 Easter outfit ideas to help you dress your little ones. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
