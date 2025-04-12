Expand / Collapse search
Dress your kids for Easter with these adorable spring outfits

For many, dressing children in festive attire is an integral part of Easter, symbolizing the joy and freshness of spring.

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Group Of Children Wearing Bunny Ears Running To Pick Up colorful eggs

Find the perfect Easter ensemble for your little ones. (iStock)

Outside its spiritual significance, Easter has become a festive holiday where kids dress up for egg hunts, church services, family dinners and treats from the Easter bunny. 

For many families, dressing children in festive attire is an integral part of the holiday, symbolizing the joy and freshness of spring. This year, children's Easter fashions are a mix of classic elegance and charm. The styles feature pastel hues, playful patterns and comfortable fabrics suitable for everything from church services to egg hunts.​ 

Here are 10 Easter outfit ideas to help you dress your little ones. 

Carter’s baby Easter onesie: on sale for $4.99 (64% off)

Original price: $14

Adorable onesie from Carter's

This adorable onesie from Carter's features a charming Easter-themed design, perfect for your baby's first celebration. (Carter's)

This adorable onesie from Carter's features a charming Easter-themed design, perfect for your baby's first celebration. Made from soft, breathable cotton, it ensures comfort throughout the day's festivities. It can be paired with this adorable skort for girls, and for boys, some cotton pull-on pants, both in spring colors and prints. Don’t forget this crochet bunny hat to keep the baby’s head warm and toasty while on that outdoor egg hunt! 

The Children’s Place "Egg Hunt Squad" pajamas: on sale for $7.99 (65% off)

Original price: $22.95

Bunny print pajamas on a white background

These pajamas showcase a delightful bunny print emblazoned with the phrase "Egg Hunting Squad." (The Children's Place)

These snug-fit pajamas at The Children’s Place showcase a delightful bunny print emblazoned with the phrase "Egg Hunting Squad," ideal for celebrating Easter morning. Made from 100% cotton, they provide a cozy and comfortable holiday pajama choice for your tot. If you have multiple kids and like sibling matching, there’s an option for boys too! These soft and fluffy bunny slippers on Amazon complete the look!  

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Polo Ralph Lauren lemon sundress: $79.50

Vibrant lemon and floral print dress on a white background

This Polo Ralph Lauren sundress at Nordstrom features a vibrant lemon and floral print, capturing the essence of spring.  (Nordstrom)

This Polo Ralph Lauren sundress at Nordstrom is the perfect choice for a dressier event, like church or a family dinner. It features a vibrant lemon and floral print, capturing the essence of spring. The lightweight cotton fabric and tiered skirt make it a comfortable and stylish choice for Easter gatherings. If that’s above your budget, but you love the lemon-print, consider this similar style at The Children’s Place. Boys can also partake in this lemon trend with this button-down shirt from J.Crew, paired with classic khaki pants from Old Navy. 

Tiered LeeLee dress: $62 

Two children in colorful frilly frocks

This frilly frock screams spring, with several layers of pastel colors and ruffled sleeves. (Nordstrom)

This frilly frock from Bisby at Nordstrom screams spring, with its several layers of pastel colors and ruffled sleeves. She’ll be the belle of the Easter ball with this one-and-done piece. All you need are a pair of classic patent leather Mary Janes and this straw crossbody bag to complete the look! 

Gino Giovanni boys seersucker suit: $58

boys seersucker suit on a white background

This seersucker suit, with its lighter fabric and light blue pinstripes, offers a dressier look for boys.  (Amazon)

With its lighter fabric and light blue pinstripes, this seersucker suit offers a dressier look for boys. This Gino Giovanni ensemble features a tailored jacket with a notched lapel and coordinating pants that have an elastic waistband for an easy fit. Pair with a crisp white button-down underneath and some Hey Dude Wally loafers for an on-trend look.

Eggs-cavator graphic tee: $12.99

This playful graphic t-shirt on Amazon combines Easter themes with a motif that boys will love. 

This playful graphic t-shirt on Amazon combines Easter themes with a motif that boys will love.  (Amazon)

This playful graphic t-shirt on Amazon features a clever Eggs-cavator design, combining Easter themes with a motif that boys will love. Made from soft cotton, it's perfect for showing some Easter spirit at school. The same goes for this budget-friendly design at The Children’s Place

Carter’s 3-piece gingham suspender pant set: $23

Three-piece set featuring a gingham print button-down shirt paired with chino pants and suspenders.

This charming three-piece set features a gingham-print button-down shirt paired with chino pants and suspenders. (Carter's)

If you’re looking to go beyond the ubiquitous "My First Easter" onesie for your baby this Easter, Carter's offers this charming three-piece set, featuring a gingham-print button-down shirt, chino pants and suspenders. The shirt's classic design complements the tailored look of the pants, creating an adorably polished appearance for your little guy. The brand offers a similar set with a shirt and shorts for the big brother, too! 

The Children’s Place girls bunny ruffle dress: on sale for $17.99 (64% off) 

Original price: $49.95

Child wearing a bunny printed dress

This adorable bunny-printed dress showcases a whimsical print, complemented by delicate ruffle details.  (The Children’s Place)

This adorable bunny-printed dress from The Children’s Place showcases a whimsical print, complemented by delicate ruffle details. Its soft fabric and comfortable fit make it ideal for both formal gatherings and casual ones. Be sure to grab this button-front cardigan at Old Navy so she can toss it on over her dress if it’s a chilly day. 

Lito special occasion Easter dress: $51.99

elegant dress from Lito Children's Wear features a satin bodice paired with an embroidered skirt

This elegant dress features a satin bodice paired with an embroidered skirt. (Amazon)

Sometimes the occasion calls for an opportunity to play dress up. This elegant dress from Lito Children's Wear features a satin bodice paired with an embroidered skirt, exuding timeless charm. The removable sash and flower add a customizable touch, while the zipper back closure ensures easy dressing for your little lady. These bunny Mary Jane’s with glittery ears are the perfect complement to her fancy dress. If you really want to make her day, pick up this matching accessory pack on Amazon that comes with an Easter bonnet, a strand of pearls, white gloves and a straw bag! 

Lolanta boys suit: $39.98

boys' suit set with a grey jacket and pants combo

This boys' suit set offers a perfectly pulled-together look for Easter festivities. (Amazon)

This classic three-piece boys' suit set from Lolanta on Amazon includes a tailored blazer, pants and a bow tie. It offers a perfectly pulled-together look for Easter festivities. It has all the essentials in one package and is budget-friendly! It comes in several different colors and prints, including a pastel pink. Just be sure to pick up these Bruno Marc oxford shoes, so your ensemble is complete!  

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 

