Dress your kids for Easter with these adorable spring outfits

Outside its spiritual significance, Easter has become a festive holiday where kids dress up for egg hunts, church services, family dinners and treats from the Easter bunny.

For many families, dressing children in festive attire is an integral part of the holiday, symbolizing the joy and freshness of spring. This year, children's Easter fashions are a mix of classic elegance and charm. The styles feature pastel hues, playful patterns and comfortable fabrics suitable for everything from church services to egg hunts.​

Here are 10 Easter outfit ideas to help you dress your little ones.

This adorable onesie from Carter's features a charming Easter-themed design, perfect for your baby's first celebration. Made from soft, breathable cotton, it ensures comfort throughout the day's festivities. It can be paired with this adorable skort for girls, and for boys, some cotton pull-on pants, both in spring colors and prints. Don’t forget this crochet bunny hat to keep the baby’s head warm and toasty while on that outdoor egg hunt!

These snug-fit pajamas at The Children’s Place showcase a delightful bunny print emblazoned with the phrase "Egg Hunting Squad," ideal for celebrating Easter morning. Made from 100% cotton, they provide a cozy and comfortable holiday pajama choice for your tot. If you have multiple kids and like sibling matching, there’s an option for boys too! These soft and fluffy bunny slippers on Amazon complete the look!

This Polo Ralph Lauren sundress at Nordstrom is the perfect choice for a dressier event, like church or a family dinner. It features a vibrant lemon and floral print, capturing the essence of spring. The lightweight cotton fabric and tiered skirt make it a comfortable and stylish choice for Easter gatherings. If that’s above your budget, but you love the lemon-print, consider this similar style at The Children’s Place. Boys can also partake in this lemon trend with this button-down shirt from J.Crew, paired with classic khaki pants from Old Navy.

This frilly frock from Bisby at Nordstrom screams spring, with its several layers of pastel colors and ruffled sleeves. She’ll be the belle of the Easter ball with this one-and-done piece. All you need are a pair of classic patent leather Mary Janes and this straw crossbody bag to complete the look!

With its lighter fabric and light blue pinstripes, this seersucker suit offers a dressier look for boys. This Gino Giovanni ensemble features a tailored jacket with a notched lapel and coordinating pants that have an elastic waistband for an easy fit. Pair with a crisp white button-down underneath and some Hey Dude Wally loafers for an on-trend look.

This playful graphic t-shirt on Amazon features a clever Eggs-cavator design, combining Easter themes with a motif that boys will love. Made from soft cotton, it's perfect for showing some Easter spirit at school. The same goes for this budget-friendly design at The Children’s Place.

If you’re looking to go beyond the ubiquitous "My First Easter" onesie for your baby this Easter, Carter's offers this charming three-piece set, featuring a gingham-print button-down shirt, chino pants and suspenders. The shirt's classic design complements the tailored look of the pants, creating an adorably polished appearance for your little guy. The brand offers a similar set with a shirt and shorts for the big brother, too!

This adorable bunny-printed dress from The Children’s Place showcases a whimsical print, complemented by delicate ruffle details. Its soft fabric and comfortable fit make it ideal for both formal gatherings and casual ones. Be sure to grab this button-front cardigan at Old Navy so she can toss it on over her dress if it’s a chilly day.

Sometimes the occasion calls for an opportunity to play dress up. This elegant dress from Lito Children's Wear features a satin bodice paired with an embroidered skirt, exuding timeless charm. The removable sash and flower add a customizable touch, while the zipper back closure ensures easy dressing for your little lady. These bunny Mary Jane’s with glittery ears are the perfect complement to her fancy dress. If you really want to make her day, pick up this matching accessory pack on Amazon that comes with an Easter bonnet, a strand of pearls, white gloves and a straw bag!

