No 'Real ID' appointments open in New Jersey as residents sound off: ‘Get with the times, NJ'

With the deadline for Real IDs fast approaching, many Americans are struggling to book appointments to obtain the new documentation — especially in the state of New Jersey.

Beginning May 7, air travelers at domestic airports and people entering some federal buildings must have what's known as a Real ID.

On Monday in the Garden State, the Department of Motor Vehicles (NJDMV) website showed "0 appointments available" for Real ID services on its site.

Yet there were 13,243 appointments available for non-driver IDs, 34,155 appointments open for transferring driver’s licenses from out of state, and 51,809 renewal appointments available.

If a driver's license falls within the renewal period, the person can book a renewal appointment to upgrade to a Real ID — and there are 51,809 appointments available.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gov. Phil Murphy’s office for comment.

"As seen in states across the country, the demand for Real ID now is extraordinarily high ahead of the start of federal enforcement in May," said the NJDMV's automated voice service on Monday.

The department says 3,000 new appointments for Real ID upgrades are added each business day starting at 7 a.m.

"The upcoming enforcement date is most relevant for those New Jerseyans who plan to fly domestically in the short term and do not have a form of identification that will meet federal real ID requirements," the automated voice also said on Monday.

As of Monday, the NJDMW had issued 1,381,916 REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The NJMVC is processing record numbers of in-person transactions, especially Real IDs, and we continue to evaluate our operations and capacity each week, looking to add as many appointments for Real ID as possible," the spokesperson added.

Valid passports can be used as an alternative to boarding domestic flights and entering federal facilities.

The processing time for an expedited passport is two to three weeks with additional fees, according to the State Department's website.

For Americans who don’t have a passport and are unable to obtain a DMV appointment in time, select AAA branches offer a Real ID service.

A spokesperson with AAA told Fox News Digital that Real ID services vary across the country and are available in six states – with New Jersey not included in that list.

"Some AAA branch offices that offer DMV services can also issue Real IDs. We recommend calling the AAA branch office in your local area to determine if those services are available," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, "The process is the same as it is at the DMV. However, there may be greater access to appointments at AAA branch offices. It also varies by location, but in some cases, these services are only available to AAA members."

Two proofs of residential address, one proof of Social Security number, and six points of ID are required at appointments.

Some New Jersey residents took to social media to share their frustration about trying to get a Real ID appointment.

"No one in New Jersey can get an appointment for a Real ID," posted a user on X.

One user said, "Just par for the course for NJ. No Real ID appointments available. GET WITH THE TIMES, NJ."

Another user posted, "Why is New Jersey not just using the 5,000 appointments they have for license renewals for Real ID applications?"

"In NJ, you can't even get a Real ID for more than 3 [months], so you need to get a passport if you don't have an unexpired one," said an X user.

"Not once have I seen an open appointment."

"I’ve been sporadically checking the NJ MVC website for Real ID appointments over the last few months and not ONCE have I seen an open appointment, lol," said another user. So how "am I supposed to get one?"

"The deadline to get a Real ID is next month and there’s no available appointments in the entire state of NJ, lolol," posted another user.