British Army cadet reaches finals of Miss England competition

This brave beauty is comfortable in camouflage and crowns.

One Miss England hopeful has opened up about how her military background is fueling her fire to pursue pageants and personal passions.

Alina Green is a cadet officer at the Southampton University Officer Training Corps, but she's also the current Miss Dorset, a title she has held for two years, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

The 21-year-old from Bracknell, Berkshire, has her eyes on the Miss England prize after making it to the final round of the national contest and raising nearly $13,000 for charity.

“I enjoy doing quite extreme things and really like an adrenaline rush,” Green said of her fearless personality. "I like doing things that will challenge myself as well and push my boundaries and I think being a cadet officer and beauty queen does that but in different ways.”

"I just enjoy a bit of an adventure and that's why I thought, 'Why not give Miss England a go as well?'"

Before the final battle for the Miss England crown in October, the daredevil Miss Dorset has a truly wild fundraiser planned. In the spirit of hosting charity events that are “a bit different” from her competitors’ efforts, Green plans to dive with sharks at the Bear Grylls Adventure theme park on Oct. 2.

“Most people probably wouldn't want to do that but I personally enjoy that sort of stuff,” she said of the stunt.

"Last year, I also did the Tough Mudder and Three Peaks Challenge and I've been on the world’s fastest zip line in Wales for charity as well,” explained Green, who also has a scuba diving license. "I also I went travelling in Bali where I did a dive clean, multiple beach cleans and climbed Mount Rinjani.”

“I would love to do a bungee next — that's probably the one that would scare me the most."

Like many other annual events around the globe, the coronavirus pandemic has upended the traditional Miss England competition, SWNS reports. The show must go on, however, and competitors instead submitted their introduction videos, catwalk videos and talent videos to YouTube.

From there, regional winners were crowned at home during lockdown, before advancing to the semi-finals.

“So far, the competition has been a bit difficult because of coronavirus,” Green said. "But I'm quite hopeful about it as it’s my second year – I know a bit more about what to do and feel a bit more organized."

In the weeks ahead, Green looks forward to fundraising for Beauty with a Purpose and the We Do Ethical tree-planting pledge.

Beyond the pageant, Green says she may join the British Army Reserves after completing her training.

“It's really good for leadership qualities and you learn army skills as well. I personally love it,” she said of her experience so far.

"It's really opened my eyes,” she continued, musing that her experiences might lead her down another path, too.

“The skills are perfect for the fashion industry. If I ever wanted to go into a top brand and lead it, I could,” Green added. “I am not 100% sure yet, it depends on where life takes me.”