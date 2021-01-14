Expand / Collapse search
Weddings
Published

Woman’s grandmothers are her bridesmaids in coronavirus wedding

The grandmothers didn't immediately embrace the idea

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Like many other brides over the last year, Megan Kennedy had to dramatically downsize her wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

What had started as a big guest list was pared down to only 15 people by the time she and her fiance Thomas Cahoon were getting married in October. 

Kennedy wasn’t going to be able to have all 10 of her bridesmaids at her ceremony, so she asked her two grandmothers to be her bridesmaids instead, BBC reported.

She told BBC’s Radio 1 Newsbeat that at first, her grandmothers thought the idea was "a bit stupid" because, they said, they were "too old."

"They were flattered but they just thought it was ridiculous," Kennedy said.

However, they eventually came around to the idea.

Gillian Holloway, 80, and Mary Kennedy, 90, traveled to London for the wedding, BBC reported. 

A woman asked her two grandmothers to be her bridesmaids after coronavirus restrictions forced her and her fiance to cut their guest list to 15 people. (iStock)

According to the network, it was the first time since March they had been able to leave home for anything "properly social."

Kennedy said that asking her grandmothers to be her bridesmaids was a way to help make the ceremony even better for them. 

"If they're going to come, we wanted to make it as special as we could for them," Megan said.

Kennedy’s pictures of her bridal party got plenty of attention online, but she told BBC that her grandmothers "don’t really get it."

"They think the whole thing's crazy, but it's been such a nice boost for them," she said.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.