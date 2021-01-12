Virginia woman giving engagement, wedding rings away after her divorce

A woman in Virginia is giving away her engagement and wedding rings to a couple who faced adversity in 2020.

Christine Bonavita, 39, from Norfolk, Virginia, was divorced just over a year ago, right before the pandemic hit. Over the last year, she said she thought about what to do with her wedding and engagement rings and finally, she decided to give them away.

Last week, Bonavita posted about her giveaway on Facebook.

"In the spirit of hope and starting this year off right; it would truly give me no greater happiness than to bestow both my former engagement ring and my wedding ring to a deserving couple that has faced adversities in 2020 and can articulate to me how you have or you will overcome anything together," Bonavita wrote on Facebook.

"I am gratefully celebrating being officially divorced for one year this month and after careful consideration throughout all of 2020, I have concluded that it would bring me the most joy to see others smile in receiving these wedding gifts!" she added.

In the comments of her post, Bonavita said she is accepting submissions until Feb. 1 and will notify the winner on Feb. 14.

People over the age of 18 who want to enter the giveaway have to include their name, a photo of the couple from the last year and at least 250 words explaining "how you have or will overcome 2020’s obstacles with hope, love, faith, laughter and/or bada--ery and marry the one you love," she wrote.

The rings are both size 9 and are set in 14K white gold. The engagement ring, which was worth $2,799.99 when it was purchased in 2010, is 1 carat with three diamonds and the engagement ring, which was worth $759.00 when it was purchased in 2010 is a fourth of a carat, according to Bonavita’s description of them.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, Bonavita’s ex-husband decided to include his wedding band to the giveaway as well.

Though Bonavita said in her post that preference for the winners goes to "First Responders, minorities, LGBTQ or those with disabilities," she told The Virginian-Pilot that she’s keeping an open mind.

"When that story comes in I’m going to read it and I’m going to know in my heart that it’s right," she told the newspaper.

Ultimately, Bonavita said, it’s about supporting a deserving couple after a difficult year last year.

"I spent a whole year thinking about what I wanted to do," she said. "They’re beautiful rings, and I know with the year we’ve all had ... it would make me happy and give me more peace to give it to someone who otherwise might not have a ring at all."