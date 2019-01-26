Bridal party’s 'power pose' showing off pockets goes viral

Now that’s #squadgoals.

One savvy bride made sure her bridesmaids looked – and felt – their best on her wedding day, outfitting her six pals in bespoke, floor-length gowns complete with practical pockets. A photo of the bridal squad in a “power pose” on the church altar has since gone majorly viral online as Twittizens call for more pockets in women’s clothing.

On Jan. 23, bridesmaid Nell Goddard shared a hilarious photo from her friend Eve Paterson's recent London wedding to Twitter in a post that has since garnered well over 10,000 likes and sparked more than 2,300 comments.

In the image, Paterson fiercely poses in front of a traditional altar with her hands in the (unexpected) pockets of her wedding gown, as her surrounding "bride squad" does the same.

“My friend got married last month and her dress and the bridesmaids’ dresses ALL HAD POCKETS. And yes, we did use them for storing snacks, thank you for asking,” Goddard captioned the cheeky pic.

In the hours since, the image has been met with massive applause, as countless Twitter users praise the practicality of pockets in gowns for both brides and bridesmaids – and opine that the detail deserves to be more frequently added in women’s clothing designs.

“Oh my god! I might have to divorce husband just so I can do this!!” one fan of the dresses wrote.

“Divine! You all look magnificent and adequately equipped for whatever the day may throw at you!” another exclaimed.

“Truly she knows how to make a blessed day be truly blessed,” one agreed.

“I really wish I’d thought of pockets when I got married. Such a little thing yet so important,” another mused.

The bride, meanwhile, told BBC that the custom detail was a no-brainer for the nuptials.

"It's just so rare for women's clothing to be practical. It might seem ridiculous to most men, but we often have to choose between convenience and looking good,” Paterson, a 24-year-old charity worker from Cambridge, England, said.

"When you have them custom made-to-measure, it only cost $7 extra to add pockets, so really it just felt like a no-brainer!" Goddard similarly told The Independent of the KF Bridal creation, detailing that the crew carried schedules and agendas for the big day in the special pockets.

"The response to the tweet, from such a diverse range of people across the Twittersphere, has proved that this is a real issue, and it goes beyond weddings," the bride told the outlet. "Women's clothing simply doesn't empower women as much as it should.

"Pockets are such a tiny issue in comparison to the oppression of women globally, but I think it plays into a much deeper misconception that women should look good rather than be practically equipped - but why should we have to choose?" Paterson added.

As noted by the Independent, an August 2018 study from culture site The Pudding discovered that the pockets on women’s jeans were approximately 48 percent smaller and 6.5 percent narrower than those in men's jeans. The Pudding team analyzed the pocket sizes of 80 pairs of jeans produced by 20 major brands including Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Levi's for the study.

