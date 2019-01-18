'Ungrateful' bride slammed for despising heirloom engagement ring

One bride-to-be is being slammed online as rude, crude and horribly selfish for complaining about the engagement ring her fiancé popped the question with, a family heirloom that belonged to his grandmother.

In recent days, one anonymous woman allegedly took to the online forum WeddingBee to voice her all-consuming woes, The Sun reported.

She explained she had always dreamed of receiving a “larger [canary] yellow diamond ring on yellow gold” engagement ring — and that she had told her beau of 10 years “exactly what I wanted."

On Jan. 3, her partner at last asked her to be his wife. In a proposal she described as less than “spectacular,” the author’s groom-to-be gave her a diamond ring that had belonged to his grandmother — and alas, the three-stone sparkler was not what she had wished for.

According to The Sun, the WeddingBee writer said that "at first I liked the ring” but "the more days that go by the more I hate it."

"I don't know what to do. I'm upset because it's not what I always wanted and I waited so long for a proposal,” she concludes with a dramatic flourish.

Meanwhile, her words have shocked many social media commenters, many of whom are now slamming her perspective.

“Disgusting & if I were him I would call the whole thing off… what matters most is sentiment or the person u r committing 2 not material objects #ungrateful,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I don't understand people like this young bride. A wedding ring is picked out by your spouse and GIFTED to you. Get over yourself. I would break my engagement to you if I was your fiancé. You are not worthy,” another agreed.

"You sound extremely ungrateful. Hate is such a strong word. That's his grandmother's ring that you say you hate. How disrespectful,” one WeddingBee commenter said, as per the Mirror.

Others, meanwhile, rushed to defend the woman’s viewpoint.

"I don't think it's ungrateful at all to want to love your ring. And let's be real, after 10 years, you deserve a proposal with a lot of thought and effort,” a supporter chimed in.

All bling and rings aside, hopefully the couple can soon find their happily ever after — whether that’s together or apart.