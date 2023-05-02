Brain teaser: Can you find the green apple hidden among the cacti?

A graphic artist, known for his digital seek-and-find pictures, is testing people's attention to detail with a new brain teaser centered around a spiny succulent.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, shared a new visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, depicting an apple hidden among variously shaped cacti.

The design features all sorts of cacti in varying colored pots, ranging in shapes and sizes with some floral accents.

Occasional insects including ladybugs, bees, fireflies and three-leaf clovers are sprinkled throughout the design.

The apple and cacti seek-and-find picture first made an appearance on Dudás' social media accounts on May 1, 2023.

The response from Facebook users varies as some report difficulty finding the apple and others locating it in a matter of seconds.

"I thought it would be easy. It was not! I was on the verge of giving up when I finally spotted the apple!" one Facebook commenter wrote.

"Easy peasy!!! Found in about 5 seconds," another user wrote.

"This is the most animated and (mostly) happy group of cacti I have ever seen, and it makes me extremely happy to look at it!" another Facebook user commented.

Need help finding the solo apple?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/05/apple-solution.html.

Dudás is an artist and comic author who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on coffee mugs and other pieces of merchandise. On occasion, he also creates artistic math problems that challenge the viewers arithmetic skills.

Dudás has more than 167,000 followers on Facebook, more than 48,900 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.