Brain teaser: Can you find 5 butterflies among the flowers?

A graphic artist based in Budapest, Hungary, is sharing another detailed digital seek-and-find brain teaser with the world — and this time it is flora and fauna-focused.

Gergely Dudás shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts five colorful butterflies hidden throughout a field of brightly colored, detailed flowers.

The five butterflies blend in with the vast array of colors found throughout the floral background.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 5 STARS HIDDEN IN THIS FLOWER FIELD?

There are all kinds of different types of flowers shown in the brain teaser, each one making it more challenging to find the hidden butterflies.

Dudás posted his butterfly and floral seek-and-find on social media on last year on August 13.

On Facebook, Dudás' hidden butterfly puzzle has generated over 436 reactions, 41 comments and 116 shares at the time of publication.

Users have commented on the difficulty of this particular puzzle and how long it took them to find the five hidden insects — with some saying they had to give up entirely.

"Ok, that one stumped me!" one Facebook user wrote.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 3 CATS HIDDEN IN A SEA OF PENGUINS?

"Oooh excellent challenge!" another user comment.

"Took me a while to find the last one!!"

"I'm not even going to try to find them," one user wrote.

"Found one right away, then went blind," another user shared.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 3 CATS HIDDEN IN A SEA OF PENGUINS?

Dudás is a comic author and artist with numerous illustration books currently published, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and other pieces of merchandise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has more than 167,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, more than 49,000 followers on Instagram, over 8,300 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Can’t find the butterflies?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2022/08/five-butterflies-solution.html