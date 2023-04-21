Expand / Collapse search
Published

Brain teaser: Can you spot the 8 differences between these two springtime images?

Can you find the eight differences between these two images set in a perfect spring field?

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
A graphic artist is challenging people's vision and attention to detail with a spot-the-difference brain teaser — and asking people to see if they can find the eight differences between two spring images.

Gergely Dudás, of Budapest, Hungary, shared with Fox News Digital his visual puzzle, which captures different cartoon animals taking part in springtime activities.

Between the two images, viewers need to try to spot eight differences.

The differences can be found in the details — so look closely as you compare the two images.

Diff 1 Gergely Dudas

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, created a spot-the-difference brain teaser containing eight differences. Can you find all eight? (Gergely Dudás)

Compare the above image to one below — and see if you can find all eight differences.

Diff 2 Gergely Dudas

The artist has also illustrated a picture book series, "Fox and Rabbit," with the characters from the story pictured in the brain teaser. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás first shared challenging brain teaser on social media back in May 2021.

Not everyone was able to identify all eight differences due to the difficulty of the puzzle.

Many people came close, though. 

"Took almost 20 minutes to find them all. Brilliant as ever!" one Facebook user commented.

"Went over twice and only managed 7!" another user wrote. 

"The last one was a toughy! Had to look at the solution for it!"

On Facebook, Dudás' springtime spot-the-difference puzzle has generated over 171 reactions, 13 comments and 29 shares at the time of publication. 

Gergely Dudás headshot

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, has shared a spot-the-difference brain teaser with Fox News Digital. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published multiple illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and other pieces of merchandise.

Dudás is also the illustrator of a "Fox & Rabbit" picture book series, which is authored by Beth Ferry, an American writer.

The characters from the picture book are featured in the brain teaser pictured above. 

Need help solving the brain teaser?

Find the differences on Dudás' website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2021/05/can-you-spot-8-differences-solution.html

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 