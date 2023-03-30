Brain teaser: Can you find 5 lemons hidden in the chick flock?

A graphic artist from Hungary is testing the world’s attention to detail with a new digital seek-and-find brain teaser, and this time it’s all yellow.

Gergely Dudás, of Budapest, shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital just in time for Easter 2023. The seek-and-find puzzle depicts five lemons hidden in a flock of yellow-feathered chicks.

Each of the illustrated citrus fruits seemingly blends in with the little hatchlings.

Some of the oblong birdies have been accessorized with colorful scarves, neckties, hats and glasses. A few are even holding items between their wings, including a wrapped present and a cup of juice.

Dudás previously shared his lemon and chick seek-and-find to his social media accounts on two separate occasions last year.

On Facebook, Dudás' hidden lemons puzzle has generated over 1,610 reactions.

Most of the Facebook users who have left comments under each of Dudás' lemon-chick puzzle have expressed that they’ve had a hard time finding the hidden fruit.

Some even argued that they think the lemons looked too similar to the little birds.

"Found them but didn't [realize] those were the lemons and I kept looking," one Facebook user wrote.

"Are you sure you put them in there?" another user questioned in jest. "Going to try again after my coffee lol."

"Well, that one got me!!!! Had to cheat!!!" another user admitted.

Other Facebook users claim they had an easier time differentiating between the illustrated lemons and chicks.

"Found them," one user wrote. "We should make lemonade"

Need help finding all the lemons?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2022/06/lemons-solution.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published multiple illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and various other pieces of merchandise.

Dudás has more than 167,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, more than 48,900 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.