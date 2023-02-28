Brain teaser: Can you find 3 white clouds hidden in a flock of fluffy sheep?

A graphic artist from Hungary is testing the world’s attention to detail with a new digital seek-and-find brain teaser featuring three clouds hidden in a flock of sheep.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts the fluffy white clouds interspersed throughout the woolly crowd.

The animated clouds appear to be floating in an open green field as the sheep are standing.

Nearly all of the sheep are smiling, and some are donning accessories, including a top hat and a pair of sunglasses.

Dudás posted his cloud and sheep seek-and-find on social media on Monday, Feb. 27, and many users claim they’ve been able to find all three clouds.

On Facebook, Dudás cloud-sheep puzzle has generated over 350 reactions, over 45 comments and over 75 shares, at the time of publication.

"Success!" One Facebook commenter wrote.

"Found...love the sunglasses, smile and top hat too," another Facebook commenter added.

"Fluffy puffy clouds," a different commenter wrote. "I found all three."

"Hard one, I had to cheat," at least one Facebook user admitted in the dozens of comments left under the post.

Can’t find all the hidden clouds?

See the answer on the artist's website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/02/three-clouds-solution.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and various other pieces of merchandise.

Hundreds of thousands of people follow Dudás on social media for his webcomics and his seek-and-find pictures.