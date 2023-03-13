Brain teaser: Can you find 3 owls hidden in this colorful chicken flock?

A graphic artist is testing the world’s attention to detail with a new digital seek-and-find brain teaser, and this time it’s bird-focused.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts three owls sprinkled throughout a multicolored chicken flock.

The illustrated owls blend in with the brown-, white- and gray-feathered chicken crowd.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 3 WHITE CLOUDS HIDDEN IN A FLOCK OF FLUFFY SHEEP?

Some of the fashionable birds are donning scarves, neckties, hats and sunglasses.

Dudás posted his owl and chicken seek-and-find on social media on Monday, March 13.

On Facebook, Dudás hidden owl puzzle has generated over 455 reaction, 59 comments and five shares, at the time of publication.

Some users claim they’ve been able to find all three owls without issue while others have admitted that they’ve struggled to find the birds.

"I found [two], these are sooo much fun," one Facebook user wrote.

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND THE SEWING NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK?

"Love all the chickens," another user commented. "They have so much character."

"It took a little longer but I found the 3 owls..." one user wrote.

"I found them," another user shared. "Super tough."

BRAIN TEASER: CAN YOU FIND 3 CATS HIDDEN IN A SEA OF PENGUINS?

Can’t find the owls?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/03/three-owls-solution.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and various other pieces of merchandise.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He has more than 167,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, more than 48,900 followers on Instagram, more than 8,200 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.