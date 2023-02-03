Brain teaser: Can you find 3 cats hidden in a sea of penguins?

A graphic artist who designs digital seek-and-find pictures is testing an attention to detail with a brain teaser featuring three cats hidden in a sea of penguins.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts the hard-to-find felines sprinkled throughout a crowd of snowbirds.

Occasional snowmen appear next to penguins who are donning multicolored scarves and hats.

Dudás posted his cat and penguin seek-and-find on social media on Monday, Jan. 30 — and many users reported they’ve found the puzzle to be of moderate difficulty.

"I found one, after about three [minutes], then the other two just appeared," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"OK, found two, then saw the solution," another commenter chimed in. "I need glasses."

"I found one immediately, the other two were a bit harder, but found them [in] under a minute, too," a Facebook user claimed.

One Facebook commenter adored the animal-based seek-and-find picture.

"Love the various hats and scarves, the penguins who found love, the one with sunglasses, and the two happy, dancing or celebrating ones," the user wrote.

"All so cute!"

Can’t find all the hidden kitties?

See the answer on the artist's website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/01/three-cats-solution.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured in miniature prints and on coffee mugs.