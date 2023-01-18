Brain teaser: Can you find the sewing needle in a haystack?

A graphic artist who designs digital seek-and-find pictures is testing people’s attention to detail with a brain teaser featuring a needle in a haystack.

Gergely Dudás, of Budapest, Hungary, has shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts a single needle hidden in a pile of hay.

Occasional insects including ladybugs, bees, fireflies and three-leaf clovers are sprinkled throughout the design.

Dudás has shared his hay and needle seek-and-find on social media and many users have reported that they’ve easily found the sewing tool.

"I just don't think finding a real needle in a real haystack is this easy...or I just got lucky," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"Awesome. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it," another commenter chimed in.

"Found it in 30 [seconds]," a Facebook user claimed.

Can’t find the needle in the haystack?

See the answer on Dudás' website: thedudolf.blogspot.com/2021/08/can-you-find-needle-in-haystack.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured in miniature prints and on coffee mugs.