Published

Brain teaser: Can you find the sewing needle in a haystack?

Social media users claim finding the needle in this illustrated haystack puzzle is ‘easy’

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A graphic artist who designs digital seek-and-find pictures is testing people’s attention to detail with a brain teaser featuring a needle in a haystack.

Gergely Dudás, of Budapest, Hungary, has shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts a single needle hidden in a pile of hay. 

Occasional insects including ladybugs, bees, fireflies and three-leaf clovers are sprinkled throughout the design.

Dudás has shared his hay and needle seek-and-find on social media and many users have reported that they’ve easily found the sewing tool.

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, drew a picture of a sewing needle in a haystack. Can you find it?

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, drew a picture of a sewing needle in a haystack. Can you find it?

"I just don't think finding a real needle in a real haystack is this easy...or I just got lucky," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"Awesome. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it," another commenter chimed in.

"Found it in 30 [seconds]," a Facebook user claimed.

Can’t find the needle in the haystack?

See the answer on Dudás' website: thedudolf.blogspot.com/2021/08/can-you-find-needle-in-haystack.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, has shared a seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital.

Gergely Dudás, a graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, has shared a seek-and-find puzzle with Fox News Digital.

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured in miniature prints and on coffee mugs.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer on the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.