Bookstore owner goes viral after revealing customer returned $800 in books allegedly meant to stage a home

'DON’T DO THIS' - Rebecca George, co-owner of Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago, took to Twitter after a customer allegedly returned an expensive book purchase used to stage a home for the holidays. Continue reading...

GEN Z OPTING OUT - Ken Rusk, a former construction worker and the author of the book "Blue Collar Cash," discussed the declining the interest in trade jobs — and what it means. Continue reading…

'SPURRED BY TRANSPHOBIA' - A 23-year-old has been hard at work "removing" J.K. Rowling's name and book covers from used "Harry Potter" books and replacing them with his own custom covers. Continue reading...

'BUT I DO UNDERSTAND' - A Washington parent of two, Vincent Albo, joined "Fox & Friends" to reveal his concerns about an opioid treatment facility moving next door to a children's day care. Continue reading...

LIVING ON THE EDGE - A woman was captured on video standing on the ledge of a 12th-floor apartment, cleaning the outside windows and using no safety equipment. See the shocking footage…

OH MY COD! - An angler reeled in two fish before the New Year — and both catches broke a state record twice in one day. Continue reading...

'QUITE THE SURVIVOR' - A micro-preemie spent 155 days in a NICU in Austin, Texas, after his twin brother died in utero. Now, he's celebrating his first birthday at home. Continue reading...

BRILLIANTLY SIMPLE INVENTION - Meet Earle Dickson, the American who invented Band-Aids — forever changing the way we treat nicks and cuts. Here's his story. Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - Should you shut your computer down or leave it in sleep mode? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals the pros to each. Continue reading...

WHAT'S COOKING? - This weekend, whip up million-dollar bars – a sweet combination of chocolate, caramel and cookies. Try the recipe...

