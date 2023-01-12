New opioid crisis treatment center to move next door to a children's daycare, parent weighs in

An opioid treatment center is moving next door to a children’s daycare in Washington — and some people have a problem with it.

The town of Lynnwood, Washington, has a newcomer: It's an opioid treatment center set to house 300 patients who are in need of treatment.

The location of the opioid treatment center is causing local parents to protest the location, as it's a few steps from the local Boys & Girls Club facility.

A Washington parent of two, Vincent Albo, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss his concerns about the location of the facility.

Albo has two children who attend the Boys & Girls Club facility. He said his main concern is about the type of people the new treatment center would bring to the neighborhood.

"A lot of crime doesn’t really occur here," he said.

"I wish they would have chosen a different place."

The facility is one of the few that will administer methadone to help ween patients from their addiction.

"I wish they would have chosen a different place, but I do understand the treatment is needed," he said.

The location is on a main street in the community, one Albo says is busy with a lot of traffic.

When asked if he was worried about what his children might see coming to and from the daycare, Albo said it’s just a conversation he might have to have with them sooner than he thought.

"In this day and age, we have to have every kind of talk with our children," he said.

Albo said the way parents speak to their children and explain the situation at hand is important.

The father had no update on whether there's the possibility that the treatment center would move its location.

He said he hopes businesses like this can choose better locations in the future.

Nearly 75% of drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid, according to the CDC.