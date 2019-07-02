Blue Bell looking for ice cream-licking prankster in viral video: report

Not cool.

Ice cream maker Blue Bell says it’s looking into a now-viral video of a woman licking its ice cream at a grocery store and then placing the tainted tub back on the shelf.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated,” the company told WAFB in a statement, adding that they are working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms to find the sick licker.

Footage shared Saturday shows the woman tonguing some Tin Roof-flavored ice cream — then putting the lid back on and placing it back on the shelf as she cackles. It’s unclear where the clip was filmed.

One tweet sharing the video with the caption “What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?!” was shared more than 26,000 times by Monday.

“I’m disgusted. This should be a criminal charge,” responded @OnlyGeeves.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some frozen dessert fans blasted the company for not having a protective seal on their tubs to ward off less-than-sweet pranksters.

“During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal,” Blue Bell responded. “The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.”

Click for more from The New York Post