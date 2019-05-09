Ice cream shop's unusual 'pickle split' goes viral, earns praise from customers

Looks like pregnant women were right all along – pickles and ice cream do make a great combo.

A cafe in Festus, Mo., started serving up the unusual "pickle split" sundae — swapping out the banana for a dill pickle spear — in April.

“It was just something fun. It looked pretty. I took a picture of it and it got shared and we thought, ‘Oh it will go away.’ It didn’t go away,” said Deanna Farrar, Owner Pine Mountain Country Coffee House, and Mercantile, to FOX2.

The sweet-and-salty pairing was started by Farrar, who tried ice cream with pickles and chocolate sauce as a dare when she was 17-years-old — and fell in love.

Though Farrar had kept her bizarre pickles and ice cream dessert habit to herself, her husband, with whom she owns the coffee house, teased her into putting it on the menu.

“Omg!! This is soooooo good!! Its a "PICKLE SPILT "! New creation I made of crazy and awesome all in one! Instead of bananas its pickle spears!” the couple wrote on the company’s Facebook page of the new item.

The split, which comes like a traditional banana split, has vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream scoops topped with whipped cream, cherries and a pickle spear on each side.

Since dreaming up the dish, it has taken off with people raving about the bizarre combination on their Facebook page.

“I ate the entire thing, no guilt here ;) it was amazing!” one guest claimed.

“Yes please!” another wrote.

“Need one ASAP,” one more said on Facebook.

“We gotta have one of these! HURRY UP AND LET'S GOOOOO! Lol,” added another hungry commenter.

Though it isn't everyone's cup of brine. Several on Facebook said they would stick with the bananas.

If you’re interested in trying the now-popular dish, don’t worry, Farrar has said it’s on the menu to stay. Though, if Festus is a little out of your way, you can always settle for a home-made version, too.