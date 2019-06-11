Scoop shop launches ‘pretty hot’ Buffalo flavor ice cream to mixed reviews

If you like your ice cream sweet and spicy, then this is the spot for you.

Lake Effect Ice Cream in upstate New York has created a bold flavor that turns up the summer heat — a Buffalo-infused creation called “Medium, Extra Creamy.”

The company, which has two scoop shops, one of them being in Buffalo, N.Y., is known for its envelope-pushing tastes — but this one seemed extreme even for them.

“We are very proud (and a little afraid) to welcome our new ice cream flavor, ‘Medium, Extra Creamy’ to both scoop shops,” a post on Facebook read. “If you haven’t guessed by the name, it’s a wing sauce ice cream. No joke, wing sauce.”

The bright orange ice cream has Frank’s Red Hot sauce as its main ingredient and “certainly does” taste like it, Jason and Erik of the ice creamery wrote on Facebook.

The makers are warning those who are interested in trying the new blend to be aware of the spice level — and to bring their own “blue cheese, carrots and celery.”

“Is it hot? Oh, hell yes…it is,” the pair wrote in the post.

The scoop shop rolled out the Buffalo ice cream on Saturday, and those on Facebook seem eager to try it out.

“This sounds fantastic! Can’t wait to try it,” one Facebook user wrote.

“I wish you could ship ice cream to California lol I would love to try this!!!” another commented.

“Love Frank's.. I put it on almost everything... Why not ice cream,” one simply stated.

But some were a bit lukewarm on the hot-and-cold combination.

“I love chicken wings and I love ice cream but hell no to this,” one commented, along with a throwing-up emoji.

“I am sorry it sounds revolting... but to each their own... just as long as Paula's donuts doesnt go off menu !!” one wrote, referring to another favorite flavor.

“What is wrong with you?” another commented.

At least one person on the comments claims to have tried to controversial flavor, with a pleased result.

“I got to try this tonight. You guys will not be disappointed and yeah it's pretty hot!” they wrote.