Blake Lively admits to passing off Forever 21 outfits as 'vintage'

Stars – they’re just like us!

Style icon Blake Lively recently admitted that during her early days of fame, she’d pass off Forever 21 fashions as “vintage” when questioned on the red carpet about who designed her look.

The 31-year-old “Gossip Girl” alum – who famously does not work with a stylist – made the relatable confession during a conversation with InStyle for their May issue.

“I wore Forever 21 much longer than I admitted. I just started saying it was vintage because I was so shamed for it,” Lively said with a laugh, of the short, strapless, $13 yellow frock she wore to the 2005 Teen Choice Awards, Us Weekly reports.

According to the outlet, it was her second-ever red carpet appearance.

“For me, fashion is a form of self-expression. It also really takes me out of my comfort zone,” the A-lister continued. “One of the reasons I'm an actor is that I’m naturally very shy, so it's liberating to dress up and pretend to be someone else.”

Detailing that she often gets nervous at photoshoots and events, Lively acknowledged that it can be quite “intimidating” to be yourself in the public eye.

“I still get knots in my stomach before red carpets. You just want to represent yourself properly, so that's why I chose to style myself,” she dished.

The actress, who most recently starred in “A Simple Favor,” also dished that there’s one particularly youthful type of dress she doesn’t plan to wear again, as her style has evolved as she’s “gotten older.”

“There are lots of cute little baby-doll dresses in my closet from my early 20s that I know I'm not going to wear them again,” the mom of two mused of the look. “My style is, hopefully, becoming more elegant over time, but I still like pink and some frills.”

Twitter users, meanwhile, quickly praised Lovely’s former fling with Forever 21.

“What a QUEEN,” one declared.

“Nothing wrong with Forever 21,” another agreed.

Though much has changed in Lively’s life since her old fast fashion days, she said that her greatest style critics today live under her own roof

“It used to be just my husband [who gave me fashion advice], but now it’s my kids too. And kids do not filter,” she told InStyle.

Lively and hubby Ryan Reynolds share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.