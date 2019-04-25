Glitz, gaudy fashion at NFL Draft: Football players show off style on red carpet

Every year the young men showing up to enter the pros at the NFL Draft dress in increasingly crazy styles.

But, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush may have turned the most heads in the fashion parade, showing up in what amounted to a black and white space pirate suit.

Naturally, it got clowned online.

Bush was drafted by Pittsburgh, the 10th overall pick, and most online just wanted to know who was his tailor, and what were they thinking.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, Oklahoma’s dynamic Heisman Trophy winner, was the first pick in the NFL draft, going to Arizona, and he showed up wearing a dark pink suit.

As for bypassing baseball, Murray had no qualms about the decision.

“I love playing multiple sports. I grew up playing multiple sports,” he said. “I just think there’s no reason to limit yourself to one sport. I love to compete, so it wasn’t a big deal for me.”

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and Georgia defensive back DeAndre Baker walked the red carpet with flamboyant shoes that caught major attention.

They were not to be outdone.

Former New England Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork and former Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Willimas walked the red carpet looking gaudy and ostentatious, out to impress and get chuckles and stares.

The draft began with the first round on April 25.

The second and third rounds are April 26, and the event concludes with rounds 4-7 on April 27.