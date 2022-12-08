Bible verse of the day: God hears the faithful's prayers — and is there

"If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land" (2 Chronicles 7:14).

This Bible verse from the Old Testament may seem particularly applicable today, as believers see strife and discord throughout our communities and across our nation.

What type of book in the Bible is 2 Chronicles — and how can we apply its teachings today?

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: WE'RE MADE FOR SO MUCH MORE THAN JUST ‘CONFORMING’ TO THIS WORLD

The Book of 2 Chronicles gives an accounting of events in the history of God’s people and "how God’s plan for redemption has been revealed through these events," according to Christianity.com.

"In the original Jewish order of the Bible," that site continues, "the Book of Chronicles (including 1 and 2 Chronicles) is the last book of the Old Testament because it summarizes the entire story of God’s work through humanity up until that point in history."

The first word in 1 Chronicles is "Adam," the website notes, while the last chapter of 2 Chronicles leads readers to the return from exile.

"Military generals don’t long for opportunities to avoid the enemy. Rather, they request the equipment and personnel needed to obtain victory."

In particular, 2 Chronicles covers the time period from "Solomon’s rise to the throne and completion of the temple" to the proclamation of Cyrus to "rebuild the temple 400 years later," the site also explains.

AMERICA'S ONLY HOPE IS GOD, SAYS CHRISTIAN SINGER-ACTIVIST: NATION IS ‘MORALLY BANKRUPT’

One Colorado-based faith leader puts this particular verse into context for today’s faithful.

Second Chronicles 7:14 forms "a compelling call to unite around God’s promises for national healing and justice," Jeff Myers, PhD, president of Summit Ministries in Manitou Springs, Colorado, told Fox News Digital.

"It is not, however, a guarantee that God will restore America," he said.

"Rather, it reveals that God is the kind of being who can, and does, answer prayer and accomplish his will in history."

Myers said this particular Bible scripture should lead the faithful "to pray, and be willing to act on what God leads us to do."

He also said that prayer "doesn’t replace action — it sparks it."

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: AS JESUS DID, THE FAITHFUL ARE CALLED TO ‘SERVE PEOPLE WITH COMPASSION’

He said, "As Nehemiah and his followers returned from captivity to rebuild Jerusalem’s broken walls, the prophet reminded his followers, ‘Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your brothers, your sons, your daughters, your wives and your homes'" (Nehemiah 4:14).



"Second, we must pray expecting God to move in the ways he has promised, not expecting that he will make things easier," said Myers.

Myers noted that after Jesus taught his disciples about the power of prayer, Jesus said, "In this world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world" (John 16:33).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Military generals don’t long for opportunities to avoid the enemy," he continued.

"Rather, they request the equipment and personnel needed to obtain victory," Myers said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Prayer is the same for us. God wants to give us everything we need to accomplish what he asks of us."

Stay tuned for more Bible verses of the day during the Advent season. To see yesterday's Bible verse, click here.