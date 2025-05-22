Best time of day to drink coffee, plus fisherman finds historic shipwreck

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
LATER IS BETTER: Here's why delaying your morning cup of coffee can benefit your natural wake-up process by aligning with cortisol levels, according to nutrition experts.
RESTAURANT REVAMP: Cracker Barrel's transformation is drawing mixed reactions. The restaurant chain is updating its decor and menu while keeping its classic appeal.
'HISTORY RESURFACED': The J.C. Ames tugboat, sunk in 1923, was recently found by a fisherman in Lake Michigan, revealing a piece of history.
MEMORIAL DAY DEALS – Major brands like Walmart, Amazon, Mattress Firm, Lowe's and Home Depot are all having Memorial Day sales. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
