Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Best time of day to drink coffee, plus fisherman finds historic shipwreck

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Portrait of happy beautiful young woman wearing blue shirt drinking coffee from a white cup sitting at table in restaurant looking out the window on summer day.

A woman looks out the window while enjoying her morning cup of coffee. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

LATER IS BETTER: Here's why delaying your morning cup of coffee can benefit your natural wake-up process by aligning with cortisol levels, according to nutrition experts.

RESTAURANT REVAMP: Cracker Barrel's transformation is drawing mixed reactions. The restaurant chain is updating its decor and menu while keeping its classic appeal.

'HISTORY RESURFACED': The J.C. Ames tugboat, sunk in 1923, was recently found by a fisherman in Lake Michigan, revealing a piece of history.

Split image of boat and underwater excavation

The J.C. Ames tugboat was built in 1881 and dismantled in 1923. (Wisconsin Historical Society)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

MEMORIAL DAY DEALS – Major brands like Walmart, Amazon, Mattress Firm, Lowe's and Home Depot are all having Memorial Day sales. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.