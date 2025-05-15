Best Memorial Day deals: Get up to 64% off from Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair and other stores

At a glance Memorial Day is packed full of sales. You can get deals on everything from mattresses to grills, tools and so much more. You'll find some of the best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot, Purple, Mattress Firm and Wayfair.

Memorial Day is filled with celebrations for those who have or are currently serving our country in the military. It’s also the time of year when many retailers slash prices. This year, retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Purple, Mattress Firm, Nolah and Wayfair are rolling out a spectacular array of discounts on outdoor furniture, mattresses, tools, appliances, tech gadgets and much more.

These sales make it easier than ever to transform your indoor and outdoor living spaces into a summer sanctuary. Whether you're planning a backyard barbecue, tackling home improvement projects or upgrading your tech arsenal, these Memorial Day sales offer the perfect chance to snag high-quality items at a fraction of the cost.

We’ve curated a list of some of the best Memorial Day deals from a variety of different companies. You'll find deals on mattresses, electronics, outdoor furniture, appliances and tools.

Improve your sleep with a new mattress. You can save hundreds during Memorial Day mattress sales from companies like Mattress Firm, Purple, Nolah and Siena.

Original price: $1,359.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The luxurious feel that only a plush mattress gives you.



What to be aware of: Softer mattresses are better for side sleepers rather than back or stomach sleepers.

Sleepers who prefer a soft, luxurious mattress can find exactly what they’re looking for in the Beautyrest Silver plush mattress. The 12-inch mattress is a coil-based mattress, offering plenty of support, but is also designed with your comfort in mind. The DualCool tech regulates your body heat, keeping you cool while you sleep.

Since the mattress is on the softer side, it’s better for side sleepers looking for a cloud-like feel. Also designed to isolate motion, you won’t be woken up by your partner tossing and turning at night.

Original price: $499.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The green tea infusion that provides a fresher, healthier sleep.



What to be aware of: The mattress comes in a box, so you’ll need to wait a few days for it to fully inflate.

A unique mattress, the Tulo green tea hybrid mattress is ideal for every kind of sleeper. The medium firmness provides plenty of support without sacrificing on comfort. There are even extra layers added for additional support.

What makes the mattress truly unique is the green tea infused in the memory foam. Green tea makes for a fresher, more supportive mattress. It has antioxidant properties that keep your mattress a healthy place to sleep. Note that this mattress comes in a box, which is convenient for moving it, but you will need to wait a few days before it’s fully inflated.

Original price: $2,399

Pros & Cons What we love: The unique GelFlex Grid that adapts to your body as you sleep.



What to be aware of: Some reviewers love the feel of the GelFlex Grid, others don’t.

A Purple Restore hybrid mattress combines the best of both mattress types, with a unique twist. There are edge-to-edge coils that help reduce motion transfer as you move around at night, plus you get the patented GelFlex Grid that Purple is known for. The Grid system adapts to any sleeping position while removing pressure from all your pressure points.

Purple’s Grid also helps with airflow, helping you sleep up to two times cooler than leading competitors. The antimicrobial finish helps your mattress stay fresh longer and allows you to get a healthier night’s sleep. The Grid system is a hit-or-miss with some reviewers, with some reporting they love it while others aren’t fans.

Original price: $2,099

Pros & Cons What we love: The hypoallergenic design that’s breathable and comfortable.



What to be aware of: When this mattress isn’t on sale, it’s a pricey option.

Looking for a mattress that’s comfortable but sustainable? The Nolah Natural is a pressure-relieving mattress made from organic latex and hypoallergenic materials that help you get a better night of sleep. The organic cotton cover is also washable and breathable, adding to the natural feel of the mattress.

As a hybrid mattress, the Nolah Natural has both coils for targeted support and layers of comfortable latex that cradles you as you sleep. This design makes for a medium mattress that’s great for all sleeping positions.

Original price: $769

Pros & Cons What we love: The thick memory foam layer that cools and comforts you throughout the night.



What to be aware of: Non-coil mattresses don’t always provide the support back sleepers need.

A Siena memory foam mattress is made for a soft, cushy night of sleep. There are no springs that dig into your back over time, just nearly two inches of gel memory foam that provide the right combination of pressure relief, support and comfort.

The 8.25-inch stability foam layer adds to the supportive features of the mattress. Paired with the gel memory foam and the durable cover, and you’ve got a mattress you’ll never want to leave. Plus, the cover is cool to the touch, ensuring you stay cool all night long.

Memorial Day is the perfect time to load up on all the tech items you want or need. Amazon and Walmart both have discount TVs, headphones and other electronics on sale through the holiday.

Original price: $349.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The high-quality sound and multiple listening modes.



What to be aware of: They’re missing a few high-tech features, like auto-pause when you remove your headphones.

Beats are high-tech headphones that truly deliver on sound quality. There are two different listening modes. One is a fully immersive Active Noise Cancelling that allows you to block out all the outside noise. The other is a Transparency Mode that still gives you a strong sound, but lets you hear some sound around you so you can remain safe.

You get a whopping 40 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you can listen to music, podcasts and shows for days without having to worry about recharging. When you want to make calls, the voice-targeting mic makes for a more enjoyable call for you and the other person on the line. There are a few features missing that other headphones in this price range offer. Namely, there’s no auto-pause feature when you remove your headphones.

Original price: $68.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The sleek design, call features and open-ear Bluetooth speaker.



What to be aware of: They only come in one style, which can be clunky for some wearers.

Upgrade your sunglasses and go with OhO Smart sunglasses. They provide all the features of a phone with the benefits of powerful sunglasses. You can use the hands-free phone calling feature to keep up with your family and friends. The glasses are compatible with Siri, Cortana and Google.

There’s also a built-in Bluetooth speaker, so you can listen to all your favorite music via Pandora, Spotify, iTunes and other music streaming apps. The open-ear design saves you from having to get a pair of headphones or ear buds, allowing you to listen to music while still listening to your surroundings.

Original price: $329

Pros & Cons What we love: A Roku TV connects to Apple and Google Home systems, plus you can control the remote with your voice.



What to be aware of: Some reviewers report that the TV doesn’t last longer than a few years.

Looking for a bigger and better Smart TV? The onn 50-inch Roku Smart TV has everything you need. The Roku TV streaming experience is easy, with all your favorite apps and streaming services pre-loaded onto the TV. You can connect the TV to your Google Home for an even easier experience. It’s also compatible with Apple AirPlay and Apple Home.

You can use the voice-enabled Roku mobile app to instantly search for all your favorite shows. The app also comes with a built-in remote, so there’s no need to worry when you inevitably lose your remote multiple times per day. Do note that a handful of reviews find that this particular TV stopped working after a few months or years.

Original price: $428

Pros & Cons What we love: The high-tech visual and sound quality.



What to be aware of: You need to have a Vizio account to access all the TV’s features.

Get a serious upgrade with a Vizio 65-inch Smart TV. You get all your favorite apps and streaming services built-in with a Vizio account. Your shows will shine thanks to the Dolby Vision Bright+ that creates a true-to-life picture. With the built-in WatchFree+ app, you can get access to a large selection of free shows and movies.

Gamers will also appreciate the Wi-Fi 6 integrated into the TV that won’t lag. There’s also a gaming setting that brings your game to life with the same Dolby Vision that brightens up your shows.

Original price: $79.95

Pros & Cons What we love: The compact size and powerful sound.



What to be aware of: Due to its small size, you won’t get as loud a sound as bigger options.

For music on the go, a JBL Clip 5 offers a strong sound and is compact enough to clip to any bag. Complete with a powerful bass, you’ll be surprised how loud the little speaker can get. The speaker has a 12-hour playtime, so you won’t have to constantly charge it.

There’s also no worrying about damage to the speaker. It’s waterproof and dustproof, making it perfect for the beach, backyard barbecues or tailgating.

Since Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off to summer, it’s the ideal time to upgrade your outdoor space. Whether you want a new seating set or a grill for barbecues, there are deals to be had.

Original price: $549

Pros & Cons What we love: The grilling and smoking capabilities, and the delicious wood-fired flavor.



What to be aware of: Wood-fired grills are more work than gas-powered grills.

Get that delicious wood flavor to your grill when you go with the Traeger Pro Series 22 pellet grill. This grill has both a classic grilling space and a built-in smoker. You power both with natural hardwood pellets, so you get the smoky flavor you’re looking for every time.

You can control the grill with ease, thanks to the digital controller. Choose low and slow or crank up the heat and get your food cooked quickly.

Original price: $586.25

Pros & Cons What we love: The beautiful color options and the impressive seven burners.



What to be aware of: Proper maintenance is required to keep the grill from rusting or chipping.

Want a grill that makes a statement? The Royal Gourmet seven-burner propane gas grill not only delivers on cooking space but comes in a bright blue or coffee color. You get 738 square inches of total cooking space, which can accommodate about 34 hamburgers all at once.

You can adjust the cooking temperature to get the perfect cook. Sear, roast or cook slowly on the four burners, sear burner or side burner. An additional side shelf gives you plenty of prep space, so you can prepare and cook your entire meal in one place.

Original price: $318.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The durability and stylishness of the set.



What to be aware of: You’ll need to move this furniture inside during winter to keep it looking nice.

A four-piece conversation set provides space for the whole family to relax outdoors. The comfortable anti-slip cushions paired with the durable steel chairs will last for years, even if you spend every day sitting in them. The two chairs and loveseat are wrapped in rattan, giving them a rustic look that’s designed to last.

Also included is a coffee table, the perfect place to rest your drinks, dinner plate or to kick-up your feet and recline. You can choose from six different colors and customize the cushions so they blend in with the rest of your outdoor décor.

Original price: $287

Pros & Cons What we love: The durable construction and canopy for added sun protection.



What to be aware of: You have to self-assemble the swing.

A front porch swing is a quaint addition to your porch, patio or sunroom. The Mainstays Lawson Ridge swing has an included canopy that can protect you from the sun and give you a cool, shaded place to relax.

Made from powder-coated steel, this indoor/outdoor swing can withstand the elements no matter where it is. Even the cushions are weather-resistant, meaning you can leave this swing out even in the winter (although it’s best to bring it inside). You do have to assemble the swing, which can take some time.

Original price: $1,076

Pros & Cons What we love: The comfortable design and stylish look.



What to be aware of: Shorter individuals may find Adirondack chairs uncomfortable.

Save nearly 50% on a set of four Adirondack chairs from Wayfair. Made from high-density polyethylene, these chairs are weather-, water- and UV-resistant. In other words, they’re designed for all types of weather. Adirondack chairs are designed for ergonomic comfort, and they’re stylish, too.

It’s easy to clean the chairs, just wipe them down with a damp cloth to keep them looking good as new. When you’re not using them, each chair folds up for easy storage. Note that kids and shorter adults may not find the Adirondack chair style as comfortable as other options.

Appliances are always on sale during Memorial Day, with major retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s offering huge deals. You can get refrigerators, ovens, vacuums and more for hundreds off their original prices.

Original price: $1,099

Pros & Cons What we love: The stainless-steel design and compact size.



What to be aware of: Large families may need a larger option.

This 18.7 cubic-foot refrigerator is a compact, stainless-steel option that looks good in any kitchen. The smaller size makes it ideal for apartments or smaller kitchens. You get everything you need from a refrigerator, including LED lights, humidity control vegetable and fruit crispers and a large freezer with a drawer.

There’s an alarm that alerts you if you leave the door open, and the frost-free design keeps your food from freezing, even if the refrigerator is packed full. You can remove and adjust the included shelves to your liking, and clean them easily.

Original price: $5,036

Pros & Cons What we love: The Smart features on the refrigerator and the Air Fryer built into the electric range.



What to be aware of: As a set, you can’t customize the look of each appliance.

Ready to replace your entire kitchen appliance setup? You can get a Smart refrigerator, an electric range, microwave and a dishwasher all for less than $3,000. The LG four-door refrigerator comes complete with a tall ice and water dispensing system that has a built-in filtration system.

As a Smart refrigerator, there’s a unique diagnosis feature that helps with troubleshooting by allowing the service center to diagnose problems over the phone. You can also use the LG ThinQ app to set food and freezer temps from your smartphone. The electric range comes with an air-frying unit and self-cleans in just 10 minutes.

Original price: $469

Pros & Cons What we love: How lightweight the vacuum is the pet-friendly features.



What to be aware of: Larger houses may require a vacuum with a longer run-time.

Clean your home quickly and easily with a lightweight Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum. Designed specifically for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 traps 99.9% of particles, dust and allergens, helping you breathe easier. Plus, there’s a hair screw tool that helps you remove built-up pet hair.

You can convert the vacuum to a handheld vacuum to clean your furniture, stairs or car. No matter which way you use it, the vacuum runs for 40 minutes on a single charge.

Original price: $2,299

Pros & Cons What we love: The stickability and middle control pad.



What to be aware of: You need to have a vent setup close to your water hook-up.

A stackable washer and dryer saves you space in your laundry room. The LG WashTower is an energy-efficient, stacked laundry center that’s easy to use. The control pad is in the center of both the washer and dryer, so you don’t need to reach up high to control the washing machine.

If you download the LG ThinQ app, you can control your washer and dryer remotely, plus get tips on how to maintain both of them. The dryer has a Sensor Dry feature that automatically detects moisture and automatically adjusts the drying time.

Original price: $799

Pros & Cons What we love: Thee 164-can capacity and the ability to control the fridge with an app.



What to be aware of: The large capacity requires a larger space in your kitchen.

Want to feel fancy and have ice-cold drinks at the ready whenever you’d like? The Hisense beverage refrigerator can hold up to 164 cans. It’s a modern-looking, stylish stainless-steel refrigerator that goes perfectly in modern kitchens. You can maintain the fridge with your Smartphone when you download the ConnectLife app.

When you need to store taller bottles, just adjust the glass shelf inside the refrigerator. There’s also a dimmable LED light, so you can search for drinks even in the dark.

Summer brings plenty of DIY projects. If you need to update your toolbox, companies like Amazon, Lowe’s and Home Depot are all running Memorial Day sales.

Original price: $260.83

Pros & Cons What we love: DeWalt’s high quality and good reputation.



What to be aware of: If you end up sticking with DeWalt, their tools are on the higher end of the price range.

DeWalt is a top-tier tool brand that offers durable, long-lasting tools. Their cordless drill and impact driver set is a steal this Memorial Day. You get two for the price of one, essentially. Both tools are lightweight but powerful, making them ideal for all your DIY projects.

The drill includes a light that lights up whenever you’re using the drill. This gives you better visibility when you’re working in tight spaces or at night.

Original price: $139.99

Pros & Cons What we love: The affordable price and ease of use.



What to be aware of: This is a lower-end brand, so they may wear down faster than more high-end options.

If you’re looking for a simple, beginner-friendly saw, you get both a circular saw and a reciprocating saw in this Galax Pro set. Both tools are cordless and operated with the help of a battery. With these saws, you can safely cut everything from wood to soft metal, tile, drywall and plastic.

You can adjust the speed on both saws to get the perfect cut on any material. Both are also loaded with safety features. The circular saw has a double protection switch that prevents it from accidentally opening, while the reciprocating saw has a lock-on button so you don’t need to constantly reach for the trigger.

Original price: $249

Pros & Cons What we love: The sheer number of pieces in the set.



What to be aware of: Beginners can find more affordable sets that work just as well.

A Craftsman mechanic tool set gives you all the sockets, ratchets and wrenches you’d ever need, whether you’re working on your car or DIY projects. Designed for every skill level, professional mechanics will enjoy this tool set just as much as someone just starting out.

This set has 262 pieces with a three-drawer box to keep all the pieces organized. The box has a spring-loaded dial, enabling users to open, close and lock the drawers with just one hand.

Original price: $599

Pros & Cons What we love: You get five must-have tools for DIY projects, plus multiple batteries.



What to be aware of: DeWalt is a pricier brand, so you can find similar sets for less.

Memorial Day is the time to upgrade your whole tool setup, and you can do just that with the DeWalt five-tool combo kit. The kit includes a drill and impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw and a multi-tool, all complete with a large carrying case to hold them all.

All the tools are battery-operated, making them easy to use on any job site or in your home. Included in the set are two batteries and a charging port. DeWalt tools are notorious for having a long battery life, so you won’t need to charge them as frequently as discount brands.

Original price: $498

Pros & Cons What we love: The integrated power strips and nine soft-close drawers.



What to be aware of: The top workspace is large, but not as large as other work bench options.

Get a place to store all your tools with a Kobalt nine-drawer wood work bench. The top part of the bench gives you the perfect place to work on all your projects, and the wheels allow you to move the bench wherever you need. Complete with nine soft-close drawers, you get tons of storage space for tools of all sizes.

You can easily charge your electric power tools with the integrated power strip that includes four outlets and two USB ports. The whole tool box is made of durable steel and can hold up to 1,200 pounds.

Below, we tackle consumers’ most asked questions surrounding Memorial Day sales and deals.

When do Memorial Day sales start?

Many Memorial Day sales begin the week of, or a week before Memorial Day. Most companies run their sales for a week or two, with some extending sales even past Memorial Day.

What products are on sale during Memorial Day?

There are a variety of items on sale during Memorial Day. You can find everything from mattresses to tools, outdoor furniture, grills and electronics on sale.

Do all stores have Memorial Day sales?

Not every store runs Memorial Day sales, but you can be sure that most big-box retailers, like Walmart, Wayfair, Mattress Firm, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Amazon all have sales that last through the holiday.

What stores have the best online Memorial Day sales?

This depends on what you’re looking for. If mattresses are what you're looking for, stores like Purple, Mattress Firm and Nolah all have impressive sales. Other stores, like Amazon and Walmart, have stellar tech sales. If you’re looking for tools, hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s have some of the best sales.