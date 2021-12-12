The best holiday gifts for people who love to fish

The best gift for fans of the water is, of course, time spent with loved ones casting lines. Second to that, these amazing gifts for the fishing fanatic in your life are sure to delight. From functional finds to fun fishing tchotchkes (bamboo bass wind chime, anyone?), check out our favorite gifts for people who’d rather be fishing.

This dark tan vest offers superb holding capacity to keep all your loved one’s gear organized, along with great breathability for hotter days on the water. The two zippered front pockets can store large fly boxes and are outfitted with one-hand operable snap-flap pockets for tippets, strike indicators, and other accessories. Keep a water bottle in one of the side pockets, and stash warmer clothes in the roomy rear pouch. This vest also has adjustable shoulder straps, a rod holder and front-closure snap-tabs, and a removable sheepskin and shearling fly patch.

Yep, that about sums it up. The fisherman or woman in your life is sure to adore these playful socks made from a comfy knit cotton. For more fun socks gifts, check out their collection of socks for outdoor enthusiasts here . FYI: Lavley offers free shipping on orders over $20.

For laid-back days on the dock, you’ll want to give your fishing enthusiast these sandals from the New Belgium Anniversary collection, "celebrating 30 years of bikes, brews and all-around good times." Built to last, these sandals have adjustable straps, plus the brand’s podiatrist-certified footbed to ensure comfort and support. Now featuring ChacoGrip rubber on the outsole, you can choose from two patterns.

This curated gift set includes a pair of mugs with a fly-fishing design, a 6-inch fisherman's bottle opener, and a pouch of pale ale pub mix. Everything comes gift wrapped together in a handcrafted wood crate with ribbon. If you’re looking for something else for fishing fans, try the company’s Upstream Fisherman’s Crate ($148), which includes fly-fishing themed chocolates, trout-emblazoned socks, and a fishing book, or The History Of Fly Fishing Book & Corkscrew ($98).

Once the guy or gal in your inner circle who can’t get enough rod time on their schedule heads out with this water bottle with storage space for snacks, they’ll wonder how they did it any other way. The water bottle has 20 ounces of room for drinks and seven ounces for snacks and is available in a host of colors.

Yeah, it’s time for your fishing or outdoorsy buddy to upgrade their sneaks. The SAS Sporty Lux Lace Up for women is stylish, lightweight and has excellent traction, while the SAS Suprhon Non Slip Lace Up has water and slip-resistant features (they take design elements from the SAS shoes worn by the U.S. military). The women’s shoes are available in slim to double-wide widths and the men’s in narrow to double-wide.

Got some ice fishers on your holiday gift list? The Ignik FireCan is a portable propane-powered fire pit, that’s great to have in your fishing pack in frigid temperatures. For easy transport, it’s got legs that fold under its steel body. Even better, mesh sides provide more visible flame and increased heat output and the product pairs with Ignik’s Gas Growler refillable propane tank, or any five- or 20-pound tank. Hose and adapter included.

This handsome wind chime gives a nod to the outdoor pastime and makes beautiful sounds, too. Each bamboo tube is handcrafted and the fish at the top is hand-painted, making this a one-of-a-kind gift that the fisherman or woman who receives it is sure to adore.

Now’s the time to scoop up this indispensable accessory for outdoors enthusiasts. As all who fish know, you’ve gotta carry a lot of stuff. This handy sling helps you manage to carry heavy items, fishing gear, coolers, bikes, and more. For dog owners, you may also want to throw in the hands-free leash system , too.

This whiskey gift is perfect for lakefront or riverside sipping, and named in honor of the world-class salmon fishing found in Speyside, Scotland. Fun fact: Bradan Orach is Gaelic for "Golden Salmon." The malt scotch is made by the River Spey and you can almost taste the fresh air in every sip of this fine spirit that’s matured in former American oak bourbon casks.