The best food gifts for every kind of eater

Picking out the perfect food gift is no easy task. Picky eaters, vegetarians, and cookie connoisseurs, to name a few, can be tough when it comes to wowing their discerning palates. Thankfully, from exquisite extra virgin olive oil to otherworldly cookies (yes, they’ll pass that cookie connoisseur’s sniff test), we’ve searched the internet high and low to find the best gifts around. Let the choruses of bon appétit and happy holidays begin.

Is there any pairing more perfect than the savory blue cheese taste of Stilton balanced by sweet and juicy pears? Here, Harry & David’s hand-picked Royal Riviera Pears steal the show, alongside two generous hunks of delectable Blue Stilton, and cashews and roasted almonds to round out the mix. Got a fruit lover on your hands? We also love the Cherry-Oh! Holiday Cherries ($64.99).

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment Gift Boxes , from $27

There’s nothing like a cookie from Levain Bakery. This gift-wrapped box features all the New York City bakery's original four flavors: Chocolate Chip Walnut, Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and Oatmeal Raisin. If you prefer a single flavor , you can order four, eight, or 12-packs of those, too. Either way, all cookies are baked fresh daily in small batches and come in delightful packaging. Shipping is available nationwide and the holiday shipping deadline is generous with the last possible date of December 18th to make it in time for Christmas.

Raw Generation Protein Cleanse , from $99.99

For the health enthusiast, these plant-based smoothies and juices are a winner. Free of added sugar, preservatives, soy, gluten, and dairy, not only are they suitable for a variety of diets and preferences, but the cold-pressed juices and protein shakes actually taste amazing, too. Personally, we’re all about the Sweet Roots juice (apple, carrot, beet, and lemon) and Vanilla Cashew smoothie (cashews, dates, vanilla extract, cinnamon). Rest assured that the lucky gift recipient is sure to come to you raving about their go-to, as well. Available on Rawgeneration.com in two-, three-, five-, seven-, and 10-day offerings, jumpstart your New Year’s healthy eating resolutions by ordering some for yourself in addition to your loved one. Another great holiday gift option? Build-a-Box , where you can create a custom box of juices, smoothies, and wellness shots.

Cakes are sure to delight just about anyone on your holiday list. Especially when they’re as lip-smacking as these six-inch layer cakes topped off with buttercream frosting. Available in options like French Vanilla, Confetti, and Tuxedo (dark chocolate cake, vanilla buttercream frosting, garnished with mini chocolate chips), optional add-ons include celebration sprinkle mixes, candles, and wood greeting toppers. These cakes serve eight-to-10 people and are baked up by a woman-owned small business located in St. Louis, Missouri.

Whether you’re gifting these to someone who’s lactose-intolerant or vegan, or not, these mouthwatering chocolates knock it out of the park. Two years following the debut of the "Wellness" collection featuring chocolate without butter or cream, Nicolas Cloiseau, master chef creator of La Maison du Chocolat, Meilleur Ouvrier de France Chocolatier, has recreated their signature fruit ganaches of La Maison du Chocolat in a vegan rendition, without compromising on the flavor front. Each gift box includes noir de cassis with blackcurrant, salvador with raspberry, and alousie with lemon, chiberta with orange, and maracuja with passion fruit — tell your friend or family member good luck with settling on just one favorite.

They had us at "luscious layers of peppermint-infused white and dark chocolates." For the sweet tooths in your inner circle, dazzle them with this tasty gift of peppermint bark made with custom-blended Guittard chocolate and triple-distilled oil of peppermint for superior flavor. Each order comes in a tin with a name or holiday message of your choice.

Board at Home , from $45

Cheese lover on your holiday gifting list? Board at Home is the answer to their dairy dreams. The organization was created to support California’s cheesemakers, dairy farmers, and the artisanal community whose businesses have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, and 5% of proceeds are also donated to The LEE Initiative to support the independent restaurant community. Both gifts — Perfect Pairings ($85) and (No) Picnic in the Park ($75) — get our vote and include a selection of artisanal cheese and goodies like crackers, jams, nuts, and charcuterie, along with the option to include a gift message.

The Challah Box , from $45

This month-to-month subscription plan available in one-, three-, and six-month increments delivers the recipient a box full of five pre-measured, labeled ingredients and a simple challah recipe. (Any leftovers — doubtful — work wonderfully for French toast.) In the spirit of giving back, 5% of their profits are donated to Mazon.org , which aims to help end hunger among people of all faiths.

‘Tis popcorn season. Chances are, the hot chocolate devotee in your life already has plenty of hot chocolate packets in their pantry. Hot cocoa and marshmallow popcorn? Likely not. Choose from buying this seasonally appropriate flavor in cones or by the tin. Other good holiday options: Chocolate Lovers 2-Gallon Popcorn Tin ($59.99), Cookie Lovers 2-Gallon Popcorn Tin ($54.99), and 10-Cone Silver Snowflake Gift Basket ($89.99)

Barbecue buffs are always looking for the next great thing to enhance their ‘cue craft. Well, here we have it: A gift box of their much-loved Sunday Sauce — an organic barbecue sauce that’s brimming with nuanced flavor from smoky tomato, vinegar, brown sugar, and spices like mustard, paprika, and black pepper — paired with a trio of spice blends (Everyday Herb, Friday Fennel, and Weekend BBQ). They’ll be ansting for the next time they fire up the grill.

This Amazon’s Choice gift includes eight sustainably-grown Medjool dates covered with dark chocolate and makes for a tantalizing snack. Pick up a few boxes this holiday season to have on hand as last-minute gifts, and thank us later.

Carnivores and grilling enthusiasts will jump for joy with this delivery of two dry-aged steaks, two pork chops, two pounds of dry-aged ground beef, one pound of bacon, one pound of country sausage, and one pound of chorizo sausage from this Nashville-based whole animal butcher shop that delivers antibiotic-and-hormone-free meat nationwide from meat raised on pastures on farms in Tennessee. Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. Check out all of Porter Road’s holiday specials here if you’re looking for, say, a whole ham or pork loin roast.

Omaha Steaks Caramel Apple Tartlets , from $12.49

Omaha Steaks may be known for their, well, steak, but these sublime tartlets are well worth buying for the apple aficionado in your life. Each order includes either four, six, eight, or 12 of the homemade pastry filled with apple slices and a decadent cream caramel. For the holidays, we also love doling out the Chocolate Molten Lava Cakes (from $12.49) to loved ones with a penchant for chocolate.

This trio of hot sauces makes for an ideal gift for those who love to bring the heat to their meals. Recently released by the Caribbean-influenced Nine Mile restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, flavor profiles vary from mango, ginger, and curry with Scotch Bonnet and yellow bell peppers ("Sun is Shining") to chipotles, red peppers and fire-roasted tomatoes ("RED-i").

Laudemio Frescobaldi Extra Virgin Olive Oil , from $39.40

Stumped on what to get a gastronaut in your inner circle? A fine EVOO is an excellent choice, and this unique emerald-green and robust oil is sure to be a much-appreciated offering. Bonus: This Amazon’s Choice product features gorgeous packaging that looks nice on the dining room table or kitchen countertop.

When in doubt, chocolate truffles are the answer. This Raleigh, North Carolina, shops consciously to help support small farms, crafting their products from organic chocolate, imported from Ghana, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. Each box includes ten truffles, and they’re available in fanciful flavors like Gingerbread (limited-time), S’Mores , and Strawberry .

Bookworms will love this clever subscription box service that pairs a gently used book with a treat from a small business (for the holiday box, it's a spirits infusions kit for mocktails or cocktails) and a $5 donation to fight hunger in partnership with a local non-profit. If you're buying multiple boxes, CrateJoy offers discounts here .

Your pal is in for quite the dessert with this indulgent pie that’s made with Texas pecans harvested along the banks of the Brazos River and following the chef and president’s grandmother’s recipe. Great for a homesick Texan or anyone with a penchant for pecans, the pies arrive in a wooden box with Goode Co.’s motto, "You might give some serious thought to thanking your lucky stars you’re in Texas." With enough lead time, custom lids can also be created.

For those who celebrate Hanukkah, they’re sure to adore this box, loaded with blue-and-white Kosher eats like white chocolate popcorn, dark and white chocolate raisins, jelly beans, chocolate-covered malt balls, white chocolate pretzels, sugar sprinkled star cookies, and more. Choose from either a medium or large ($134) size, both presented in a wooden crate with ribbon.

This superb cheese gift from Wisconsin (a state that really knows its cheese) includes a variety of award-winning Wisconsin cheeses accompanied by popcorn, chocolate, a cheese slicer, and more. For another top-notch choice, try the Curd & String ($37) assortment.

Goldbelly Black Seed Bagels , from $25

Bagels are good year-round, but something about the holiday season makes doughy, seed-studded bagels all the more enticing. Help a fellow carb-lover satiate a bagel craving with a dozen or two bagels from New York’s Black Seed Bagels, that melds Montreal and New York-style bagels into one genius hybrid creation. Each bagel is hand-baked, boiled in honey-infused water, then finished in a wood-fired oven for a crisp and smoky crust balanced by a slightly sweet interior. Up the ante by ordering a dozen bagels with smoked salmon and cream cheese ($69).