Benefits of breastfeeding for both mom and baby

Breastfeeding holds many benefits for growing babies and also for mothers.

One big question new mothers have to decide is whether breastfeeding is the best option for them and their newborn baby after birth.

There are certain conditions that take the choice of breastfeeding out of a mother's control, like conditions that prevent them from producing enough milk to keep their baby properly fed.

There is so much for soon-to-be parents to learn before their baby is born.

When it comes to matters like this one, it's important to do your research and make a choice for your growing family. Breastfeeding is recommended for at least the first six months of a baby's life, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

When it comes to breastfeeding, both mothers and babies can experience benefits. Here are a few of them.

Nutritional value for babies Promotes healthy weight for baby Convenient method of feeding Increases bonding between mom and baby Low-cost method of feeding compared to formula Decreases risk of breast and ovarian cancer in women

1. Nutritional value for babies

Breast milk gives most babies the best nutritional value.

Breast milk is also easily absorbed by babies, ensuring that they get all the nutrients they need.

There are so many proteins, fats, vitamins and carbohydrates found in a mother's breast milk that provide optimal nutritional value to newborn babies. This helps to protect babies against many illnesses.

2. Promotes healthy weight for baby

Babies who are breastfed typically gain weight at a healthy rate, and it can also help with childhood obesity as they grow older.

Breast milk contains leptin, a hormone that helps regulate appetite and fat storage, according to Healthline.

In addition, babies who are breastfed tend to be better at eating just to the point where they are satisfied, which helps cement heathy eating patterns later in life, according to the same source.

3. Convenient method of feeding

Overall, breastfeeding is a convenient way to feed your baby.

While you do have to worry about pumping when you'll be separated from your baby, you don't have to stress about getting a formula-made bottle together every time your baby is hungry.

You can breastfeed quickly whenever your baby is hungry, no matter where you are.

4. Increases bonding between mom and baby

Breastfeeding also improves the bond between a mother and her baby.

It can help create a feeling of calm and is a way to promote skin-to-skin contact.

5. Low-cost method of feeding compared to formula

Buying baby formula is a huge expense for families with babies.

The price of baby formula can run families between $400 and $800 every month, according to BabyCenter.

Breastfeeding is essentially free, other than the products you might want to buy to assist with the process, such as a breast pump, nursing bras, nipple shields and breastfeeding pillows.

Even if you buy a slew of supplies, it still won't add up to the cost of formula feeding.

6. Decreases risk of breast and ovarian cancer in woman

There have been many studies to support that breastfeeding reduces the chance of a woman getting certain cancers like breast and ovarian cancer.

Breast and ovarian cancer, as well as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, are less commonly seen among women who breastfeed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.