Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk rock thong jeans on virtual Mugler runway

Very cheeky.

Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk walked the runway in a virtual Mugler show this week, rocking peekaboo thong jeans with illusion Lycra panels.

The models kicked butt for the French fashion brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 season, a sultry presentation filmed in reverse that hit YouTube on Wednesday. Hadid, 24, opened the show in a sheer bodysuit with a black censor-like stripe of fabric across the chest, along with light denim, thong-type jeans with black panels.

'VACCINE READY': FASHION BRAND REVOLVE MOCKED FOR SHIRT SECTION

Shayk, 35, followed in a black and white jacket and pant combo, strutting her stuff in the playful pants.

True to its dominatrix-like aesthetic, Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader sent other models down the runway in barely-there sheer separates, clingy bodysuits and naked dresses bedazzled with crystals, one boldly worn by Hadid.

In imagining the futuristic fashion fantasy, the designer said he was inspired by the hope of better days ahead.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"I think everyone is just dying to get out, so I wanted to give people clothes that make them dream of that possibility, and to prepare them for when they actually can do something," Cadwallader told Vogue UK.

Other stars that walked the SS21 virtual runway, which hit the internet on International Trans Day of Visibility, included actresses Hunter Schafer of "Euphoria" and Dominique Jackson of "Pose," as well as models Soo Joo Park and Alex Wek.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Try as they might, the fashion world just can’t seem to shake the preposterous pants. After a designer sent thong jeans down the runway at Tokyo Fashion Week in 2017 to the snarky delight of social media, the impractical pants got the fast-fashion treatment and inspired a Halloween costume.