Back-to-school supplies: 13 backpacks you can buy online this season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whether you’re a college student or are browsing backpacks for a child headed to kindergarten, we’ve got something for you.

Read on for a roundup of backpacks for students of all ages and design preferences.

AS KIDS PREPARE TO HEAD BACK TO SCHOOL, DOCTORS REVEAL HEAVY BACKPACKS HAVE TO GO

JCPenney Fuel Deluxe Lunch Combo Backpack, from $19.99

Have a kiddo in your household who brings their lunch to school?

This backpack and matching lunch bag comes in a variety of colors and patterns including Deep Cobalt with a flower design and Fog Blue Pearl (pictured above) with unicorns, cupcakes, stars, hearts and more.

The backpack has two main storage compartments and an inner tech sleeve, as well as two side hydration pockets, while the lunch bag is insulated and detachable.

ChampsSports.com Nike Youth Brasilia JDI Mini Backpack, $25

A solid selection for a pre-schooler, The Nike Youth Brasilia JDI Mini Backpac features a nice spotted animal print design and is easy for tiny kiddos to carry thanks to padded shoulder straps.

It’s also got zippered pockets, and an exterior pocket to store a water bottle.

PersonalizationMall.com Construction Embroidered Kid’s Backpack, $29.99

For the young builder, delight them with this construction-theme backpack complete with the name of your choice on the front flap.

15 OF THE WILDEST, WACKIEST COLLEGE COURSES TAUGHT IN AMERICA TODAY

Best for kids between the ages of five-and-eight, this bag is made with nylon lining that’s machine washable and an 100% cotton/poly quilted twill outer shell. Gift to a youngster to use at school or to stash away belongings for a sleepover at grandma and grandpa's.

STM Goods Myth Backpack, $119.95

The smartly designed SlingTech technology in this bag suspends your laptop away from the edge of the pack so it doesn’t bump around while you’re on the go.

The organized interior pockets appear ideal for pens, calculators, glasses cases and more.

5 ONLINE WAYS TO SAVE ON SCHOOL ESSENTIALS

Additionally, the back-panel-and-yoke system helps distribute the weight of your haul to spare you from back pain and tension in your neck and shoulders. Did we mention its water-repellent coating?

Bespoke Post United By Blue EcoTransit Backpack, Alpine Blue, $98

This find on Bespoke Post and made by United by Blue is ideal for the eco-conscious student.

HERE ARE THE SECRETS OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAKFASTS FOR BUSY FAMILIES

It’s crafted from recycled materials that keep plastic out of the ocean and United by Blue cleans one pound of trash from the oceans for each piece sold.

Storage-wise, there’s room for a full-size laptop (in a designated sleeve) and an exterior pocket for your water bottle, as well as a zippered pocket. The heavy, water-resistant poly canvas is built to last for many seasons to come.

Topo Designs Rover Pack Classic, $99

For the student who appreciates both fashion and function, consider this sturdy model from Topo Designs.

Made with durable recycled nylon, the water-resistant pack cloth upper with a cinch-top closure has expandable side pockets, an internal laptop sleeve and a large zippered front pocket.

Choose from a wide range of colorways from solid olive to a blue and khaki combination.

minted. Backpacks, from $68

For art and design connoisseurs, allow us to point you towards minted.’s new line of backpacks, which can be personalized with a leather tag with your name or monogram for an additional $15.

Shoppers can choose from a small size for grades kindergarten to second, or classic sizes with a leather base geared towards third to ninth-graders.

Some picks include the Go Bananas print by Baumbirdy and the Pink Flight print by Tati Abaurre.

All patterns are designed by independent artists to meet any student's taste or style.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Kenneth Cole Reaction Pack-of-All-Trades Multi-Pocket 17" Laptop and Tablet Backpack, $99.99

Ideal for students looking for a stylish way to lug around their laptop, this bag holds most laptops with up to a 17-inch screen in a padded pocket, offers many zippered accessory pockets and comes with padded, ergonomic shoulder straps.

Bonus: There’s an upright trolley tunnel that fits over most luggage for easy, hands-free carrying while you travel.

namuk Eon 14L Backpack, $129

If you're looking to splurge on a young outdoors enthusiast, consider this pick for ages two to 12.

The waterproof backpack is made with textile fibers that are up to 15 times stronger than steel, according to the brand's website.

MOM OF 8 SHARES GRAB-AND-GO BREAKFAST IN VIRAL BACK-TO-SCHOOL VIDEO

It also has reflective draw cords for visibility in the twilight that also compress the bag when your load is lighter and the inner lining can be pulled out easily for cleaning or to use as a sit pad on your next adventure on the trails.

Some more specs: Removable waist straps, a bottle holder and OEKO-TEX 100 certification – designating that it was tested for harmful substances.

JCPenney Adidas Excel 6 Backpack, $39.99

Another option from JCPenney, this one for the pupil who’s sporty.

It’s got two mesh side water bottle pockets that fit up to two 32-ounce bottles to keep kids hydrated throughout practice, a laptop protecting sleeve for computers up to 15-inches and four exterior zip pockets to keep them organized.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

What’s more: Padded straps, 100% recycled polyester and a lower price point for a name brand.

Hanna Andersson Classic Backpack, $40

If they want to be the talk of the kindergarten town, choose from bold designs like the space-themed Interstellar or Blue Checkerboard.

This heavy-duty backpack has plenty of room to hold all of your little one’s essentials. Plus, the ergonomic straps make this bag extra comfortable on children’s small frames. Buy it with the Hanna Andersson Classic Lunch Bag ($20.80) for a complete back-to-school set.

R. Riveter Corbin Backpack, $298

Another splurge item: For the fashion-forward college or grad student, opt for The Corbin Backpack which is handcrafted in America by military spouses.

It’s made with premium leather and water-resistant canvas and comes in Black, Fatigue Green, Liberty Green, and Riveter Camo and has several handy zippered and open pockets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You can wear the bag as a backpack or convert it into a messenger-style bag. The bag’s namesake? Margaret Corbin, an American soldier who fought in the American Revolutionary War.

Lola + The Boys Backpacks, from $36

Order one of these great backpacks from LolaAndTheBoys.com, Nordstrom, Kitson and Maisonette (they’re also coming soon to Amazon).

With fanciful designs like the Holographic Mini Rainbow Backpack ($48), Bunny Pop-It Fidget Backpack ($36) and the Navy Space Adventure Backpack ($40), there’s a solid lineup of options from which to choose.

Worth noting: The brand is geared for children sizes 2-14.