Back-to-school spending: 5 online ways to save on school essentials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Back-to-school essentials this year are looking very pricey.

Due to today's sky-high inflation, most families plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

But there are a few smart ways to cut back on the back-to-school bills — and it can all be done on your phone or computer.

CHICAGO MOTHER PREPARES FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING AMID INFLATION: ‘DEFINITELY A STRUGGLE’

The CyberGuy Kurt Knutsson joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to share some tips and ideas on how to save in big ways, starting with downloading retail apps and visiting manufacturer sites.

Knutsson advised that parents and caregivers download specific apps for retailers such as Target and Walmart; there will be "exclusive, in-app, secret deals" available to use, he said.

Manufacturers such as Crayola also offer exclusive deals on their websites, including 15% off for spending $40.

"So, you’ll find manufacturer discounts that are exclusive if you just go in that direction," he said.

The CyberGuy’s second way to save is by using discount and price comparison apps like Flipp; it shows local sale circulars.

"All you have to do is put in your zip code and presto — it shows you what you might see in newspapers and other deals that you wouldn’t find otherwise," he said.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BUDGET SURVIVAL GUIDE: HOW MOMS AND DADS CAN SAVE TIME AND MONEY

Shoppers can also create a watch list through the Flipp app or online to track deals for every item, he added.

The third tip is to download cash-back shopping apps such as Rakuten, which sends shoppers money back simply for spending.

"You’re not going to get rich on this one, but it is going to shave off some money," he said.

The fourth way to save is by downloading PayPal Honey, a browser plug-in that automatically scopes out and applies coupon codes for valid purchases.

Knutsson’s final piece of advice?

He said to shop for refurbished and like-new products, since many people don’t know that some second-hand products might be "open box and brand new."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CyberGuy clued in viewers that online outlet Amazon Warehouses, a part of Amazon, offers gently used, renewed items — while other sites like Bookfinder specifically sell second-hand textbooks.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.