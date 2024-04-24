'Bachelor' couple shares parenting tips ahead of welcoming their second baby: 'Don't overthink it'

A couple who met on "Bachelor in Paradise" are excited — and a bit anxious — to welcome their second child this year.

Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon, each known for being contestants at various times within the "Bachelor" franchise, were wed in 2019 and welcomed son Dawson in 2022.

Now, they’re preparing for their second baby boy to arrive in 2024 — and told Fox News Digital that they’re feeling a bit nervous about it.

"We’re pretty nervous, [but] obviously we want this [and] we’re so ready for [them] to be [ages] two and four, but we’re kind of scared [about] zero to two," Ashley Iaconetti Haibon said about having a newborn plus a toddler.

The current family of three lives in Rhode Island. They own and operate Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge — something Jared Haibon said had been a lifelong dream of his.

"I always wanted to own and operate my own place, and I’ve always worked in restaurants," Jared Haibon noted, while agreeing that he "likes manual labor."

The pair said they get fans of the "Bachelor" franchise in their South Kingstown, Rhode Island, storefront constantly.

"That’s the most humbling part of it … People come in, ‘Bachelor’ friends, and they want to take pictures," Jared Haibon said.

He added, "It’s the people that travel from all around the country to come here … I can’t tell you how much that means to me."

The Haibons are partnering with Dawn Professional to launch the new formulated manual pot & pan dish detergent, which Jared Haibon said has cut down his time in the kitchen at Audrey’s.

"I’m grateful for it because it’s giving us some extra family time," Ashley Iaconetti Haibon added, as the family looks forward to welcoming another baby soon.

The pair shared their excitement about how their family is expanding.

"He’s really just so affectionate and sweet, and we have no doubt the second one will be just like that, too," Jared Haibon said.

As for parenting tips the pair shared, Jared Haibon said his number-one tip for any other new parents is to not hold yourself to ultra-high expectations.

"You’re doing the best you can, and I feel that if you’re loving your kid and protecting and providing … you’re a great parent," he said.

For her part, Ashley Iaconetti Haibon said she continues to work on trying to lose feelings of guilt when she has to step away for a short time to do something for herself or the family.

"I think the mom guilt is [something] I still need to work on [because] why would I feel guilty for going to do something for myself? … But I still do," she said.

The mom also recommended that parents get out of the house with their baby.

"I know it’s a hassle to get out of the house, but it’s usually worthwhile," she said.

"Getting out with the baby is always just mentally more healthy for me."

Overall, Jared Haibon recommended that parents simply stop overthinking things.

"Don’t overthink things like, ‘Oh, I should try this swing’ or ‘He’s been in this for too long' — everything is fine," he said.

