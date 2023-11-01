‘Bachelor’ couple shares the unexpected moment at their European wedding that left the bride 'bawling'

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin sat down with Fox News Digital to discuss life as a married couple, plans for this year's holiday season — and more.

The San Diego, California, residents got married in Paris in August for what was a multi-day event, including a welcome boat party that Barbour said was a highlight for him.

"I was obsessed with the boat party, welcome party we had," he said. "It was just so much fun to see everybody."

Documented on both of the newlyweds' social media accounts, the welcome party appeared to take the bride, groom and guests down the Seine River in Paris.

Godwin said getting to spend time with their guests ahead of the wedding was a "really great time" but she mostly enjoyed their intimate rehearsal dinner that week.

"We had one table with maybe 25 of us [friends and family members] and we didn’t plan for people to just keep making speeches, but it just kind of happened," she explained.

The now-28-year-old wife said the moment was "sweet and special" to hear people close to them speaking from the heart.

"I was bawling the whole time," she said.

Barbour said if he had to change anything, it would be making the wedding reception last two days — to which Godwin responded with, "I could never."

"It was so much fun, but it ended with perfect timing," she continued.

The pair then jetted to Mykonos, Greece, where they spend a few days on what they deemed a "buddymoon" with 15 of their closest friends.

Barbour said he recommends this for those getting married abroad to keep the fun going a few extra days.

Godwin said she loves being a wife — and though they’ve been together for four years now, she said getting to talk "super realistic" about the future is something she’s enjoying.

"It just feels kind of special," she said.

The newlyweds are looking forward to spending their first holiday season together as a married couple and slowing down from their whirlwind of the last couple of months.

"We’ve been super busy, so we’re just excited to cozy up and embrace and enjoy this husband-and-wife era," Godwin said.

Barbour and Godwin said they've been watching the current season of "Bachelor in Paradise," the show they met on back in 2019, but are really into the "Golden Bachelor."

Godwin noted she loves the "wholesome" content and the way the women speak to each other — noting they listen well, too.

"It’s really refreshing, cute and different," she said.

"’The Bachelor’ has been so similar every year for years now, so it’s really refreshing to see something new and especially with really likable people."