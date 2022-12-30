These were the baby names that dominated the 1970s

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

MICHAEL, JENNIFER, AMY - As 2023 approaches, here's a look back at the baby names that were most popular in America 50 years ago. See if yours made the list. Continue reading...

WATCH: INCREDIBLE BALL INSTALL - In an on-camera interview, Waterford Crystal master artisan reveals what goes into making the 12,000-pound, Times Square New Year's Eve ball sparkle and shine. See the video...

CATCH OF THE YEAR - View a roundup of 10 Fox News Digital stories about the record-breaking fish caught in 2022, plus the amazing photos to match. Continue reading…

WATCH: RAISE A TOAST - Charles Valentine Riley, a 19th-century scientist, saved this booming industry. Here's his story. See the video...

IGNORED NO MORE - Kirk Cameron told Fox News Digital that he's seeing an "awakening the sleeping giant of the family of faith" as he gives two readings of his children's book this week. Cameron was previously denied or ignored by over 50 public libraries in America for a story-time book reading. Continue reading...

'PHONE PHOBIA' - Mary Jane Copps, owner of the company The Phone Lady, recently appeared on "Fox & Friends" to discuss how she teaches one generation to talk on the phone – even if they may not want to. Continue reading...

STRAIGHT FLUSH - Twenty years after accidentally flushing an engagement ring down the toilet, a Florida couple opened up a gift from the past. Continue reading...

NEW YEAR'S EVE QUIZ! - How many facts do you know about ringing in the new year? Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Whip up these crab cake stuffed mushroom caps for a New Year's Eve appetizer. Try the recipe...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION