These were the baby names that dominated the 1970s

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Generation X (Gen X for short) were born between 1965 and 1980, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (iStock)

MICHAEL, JENNIFER, AMY - As 2023 approaches, here's a look back at the baby names that were most popular in America 50 years ago. See if yours made the list. Continue reading...

WATCH: INCREDIBLE BALL INSTALL - In an on-camera interview, Waterford Crystal master artisan reveals what goes into making the 12,000-pound, Times Square New Year's Eve ball sparkle and shine. See the video...

CATCH OF THE YEAR - View a roundup of 10 Fox News Digital stories about the record-breaking fish caught in 2022, plus the amazing photos to match. Continue reading…

The New Hampshire Fish and Game department confirmed that Ryan Scott Ashley had set a new state cusk record.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game department confirmed that Ryan Scott Ashley had set a new state cusk record. (New Hampshire Fish and Game)

WATCH: RAISE A TOAST - Charles Valentine Riley, a 19th-century scientist, saved this booming industry. Here's his story. See the video...

IGNORED NO MORE - Kirk Cameron told Fox News Digital that he's seeing an "awakening the sleeping giant of the family of faith" as he gives two readings of his children's book this week. Cameron was previously denied or ignored by over 50 public libraries in America for a story-time book reading. Continue reading...

Kirk Cameron, appeared at the Indianapolis Public Library in Indiana on Dec. 29 and was met with the biggest crowd the library had seen in 137 years, according to the library's comments. 

Kirk Cameron, appeared at the Indianapolis Public Library in Indiana on Dec. 29 and was met with the biggest crowd the library had seen in 137 years, according to the library's comments.  (Brad Schwartzrock)

'PHONE PHOBIA' - Mary Jane Copps, owner of the company The Phone Lady, recently appeared on "Fox & Friends" to discuss how she teaches one generation to talk on the phone – even if they may not want to. Continue reading...

STRAIGHT FLUSH - Twenty years after accidentally flushing an engagement ring down the toilet, a Florida couple opened up a gift from the past. Continue reading...

Shaina Day holds two rings, one being her engagement ring that was found in her in-laws' toilet after more than 20 years missing.

Shaina Day holds two rings, one being her engagement ring that was found in her in-laws' toilet after more than 20 years missing. (Fox 13 Tampa Bay)

NEW YEAR'S EVE QUIZ! - How many facts do you know about ringing in the new year? Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Whip up these crab cake stuffed mushroom caps for a New Year's Eve appetizer. Try the recipe...

Check out the recipe for crab cake stuffed mushroom caps from the food company, Mind Blown.

Check out the recipe for crab cake stuffed mushroom caps from the food company, Mind Blown. (Mind Blown)

