Apple and pear turnovers for Thanksgiving dessert: Try the recipe

If you’re a fan of apple turnovers, you’re going to love these apple and pear turnovers for Thanksgiving.

"These apple turnovers are what I like to make on a chilly autumn evening with a cup of coffee on the side," said Shinta Simon of the blog CaramelTintedLife.com . "They taste so much better than what we get in the stores here and come out perfectly crisp (no soggy crust!). My kids love them, and we like to think of them as shortcut apple pie without the fuss and stress of making a pie from scratch!

Easy Apple and Pear Turnovers by Shinta Simon of CaramelTintedLife.com

Makes 8 turnovers

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 Apples (any sweet apple variety)

2 Pears

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp Cinnamon powder

1 cup light brown sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

2 sheets Puff Pastry, pre-rolled

1 tbsp sugar

1 egg (for egg wash)

Instructions:

Peel and chop the apples and pears. In a saucepan, melt the butter. Add the chopped fruit. Add the cinnamon, brown sugar and lemon zest. Cook for 8 minutes until the apples and pears are soft. Add the flour and mix. Turn off the heat and let it cool down completely. Roll out the puff pastry sheets and cut them into 8 squares. Place 2 tablespoons of the filling in the center of the squares. Fold the puff pastry over. Brush some of the egg wash over the sealed pastry, sprinkle with sugar. Transfer the puff pastry parcels to an oven tray and bake in a preheated oven at 350° F for 15 minutes, until the puff pastry is golden. Serve warm.