American soldier reunites with dog she rescued overseas

'MAGICAL MOMENT' - A U.S. National Guard soldier has been reunited with an injured German shepherd — a desperate animal she helped rescue while deployed. Continue reading...

SHUTTING ITS DOORS - The owner of a family-owned restaurant in Connecticut appeared on "Fox & Friends" to discuss the tough decision of closing his small business due to today's inflation and labor costs. Continue reading...

'FIGHT HAS ONLY BEGUN' - With the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., taking place on Friday, pro-life activist Elizabeth Johnston shared with Fox News Digital her thoughts about this "truly historic moment," as the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade approaches. Continue reading...

'ORDER FROM THE MENU!' - Waffle House workers appear to be voicing their frustrations over how customers are ordering a viral, off-menu sandwich that a TikTok user created. Continue reading...

'BRIDEZILLA' SNUB - Reddit users are siding with a father whose daughter became upset when he didn't eat cake at her wedding. Here's what happened. Continue reading...

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO - This vaudeville performer recorded "Crazy Blues" in 1920 – changing music all over the world and helping to inspire rock 'n' roll. Here's her amazing story. Continue reading...

SHARK SIGHTING - Officials had to close a beach for the second time in a week after a tiger shark was seen swimming close to shore. See the drone footage..

NOT SO SNAPPY - Officials are asking the public to come forward with information after an abandoned alligator was found stashed in a storage container in New Jersey. Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - Are your own devices inadvertently spying on you? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals how to keep your technology from being turned into a spy device. Continue reading...

BRAIN TEASER - Can you find the sewing needle hidden in the haystack? Try out this seek-and-find puzzle. Test your knowledge...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Social media users are increasingly sharing recipes for "savory oatmeal" – a twist on the breakfast staple. Here's how it's made. Continue reading...

