Pro-life activist Elizabeth Johnston: 'We remember all the lives lost through abortion'

With the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., occurring shortly (and Marches for Life occurring all over the country), pro-life activist Elizabeth Johnston shared with Fox News Digital in a phone interview this week her thoughts about this "truly historic moment," as the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade also occurs this weekend.

The March for Life takes place on Friday, Jan. 20 — while on Sunday, Jan. 22, the mom of 10 will be in Dallas, Texas, she said: It's "ground zero" for Roe v. Wade.

So "we will be at the very courtroom where Roe v. Wade was decided," said Johnston, referring to herself and her family — "and on Sunday, there's also an accompanying event at Dallas City Hall."

Johnston, based in North Carolina, has launched a social media campaign called Red Out "to remember the blood of over 60 million babies shed during five decades of Roe v. Wade," as she writes on Facebook and as she told Fox News Digital.

She's inviting others to "post a red square" on Sunday, January 22, to "remember" the 60 million babies lost, to "rejoice" over Roe v. Wade's reversal — and "to resolve to be a defender of life."

This last point, she suggested, involves an ongoing and full-fledged effort.

"The fight has only begun for us. You can get an abortion in most states in America — still," she said.

While she and millions of others with fervent pro-life views continue to celebrate the "historic overturn" of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, "most states still allow for abortion," she says on her social media pages.

"This is barbaric," she writes.

And "our nation has not recovered from or taken time to grieve the 60 million lives that have been lost because of five decades of Roe."

So, "we must stand in solidarity with our unborn neighbors."

Johnston is the author of the illustrated children's book "Little Lives Matter" (Brave Books) and organizer of the National Day of Mourning for the Unborn.

"We are asking the nation to fast and pray for God to have mercy on our nation for what we have done."

Others have joined with her on the #RedOut social media campaign in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Regarding abortion, Johnston told Fox News Digital that "the fight is not over, as many states have quickly moved to enshrine abortion into state law like never before."

Johnston and other leaders and influencers are asking the public to post the #RedOut square in memory of the blood of the millions of babies killed through abortion since Roe v. Wade 50 years ago; to wear red on January 22nd; and to fast and pray for the abolition of abortion in all 50 states.

"The fight is not over."

She said, "It seems tone-deaf to celebrate the end of Roe v. Wade without also memorializing the 60 million lives lost through abortion."

So "we are asking the nation to fast and pray for God to have mercy on our nation for what we have done, for Christians to stay awake, for every state to outlaw abortion — and for all pharmacies to shut down the sale of abortion medicines," said Johnston.

She's referring to the abortion pill mifepristone.

The pill Mifepristone is available under the brand name Mifeprex and as a generic, as Reuters recently reported. Used in conjunction with another drug, it is approved to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks of a pregnancy.

"This is obviously deathly for babies, but it is also very dangerous for women."

The FDA on Jan. 3 said the government for the first time will allow mifepristone to be dispensed at retail pharmacies, Reuters noted.

"It will be very easy to get this abortion bill now," Johnston told Fox News Digital.

"It has four times the complication rate," she added, "compared to surgical abortions … This is obviously deathly for babies, but it is also very dangerous for women — because the bleeding-out complication is significant."

"It should never be our right to kill another innocent human being."

She said she fears, among other things, that the prescribers of this drug are "going to become a nebulous group."

There will also be difficulty confirming the age of the baby at the time of abortion, she said — "plus you'll have sexual criminals" now able to "cover their crimes easily" against women, she added.

"This is a major blow to the safety of women and the safety of pre-born babies," she said.

In terms of politicians today who declare themselves "pro-choice" yet still call themselves Christian, Johnston said, "The double standard is incredible. I like to look at people's walk, not their talk."

Johnson also said, "I'm not impressed by people like [Nancy] Pelosi who say they are Catholic and yet advocate for the killing of our pre-born neighbors. There's nothing Christian or biblical about advocating for the right to kill a child."

Said Johnston fiercely, "It is human life inside every mother who is pregnant — and it is a separate human life with its own DNA."

She said, "It should never be our right to kill another innocent human being."