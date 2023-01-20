Reddit users side with father of the bride who was snubbed by 'bridezilla' daughter when he didn't eat cake

A distraught man on Reddit is asking for personal advice after a wedding-day disagreement compromised his relationship with his daughter.

"My daughter got married last weekend and it was a beautiful and joyous occasion," wrote a user who called himself NoWeddingCakeAITA.

"However, there's one thing that happened during the reception that has been bothering me and I'm not sure if I'm the a**hole in this situation."

He went on describe what happened.

"During the reception, the wedding cake was served and everyone was having a slice," he wrote.

"I didn't want any because I don't really like cake and I was already pretty full from dinner."

He said he "figured it was no big deal and that no one would notice if I didn't have any."

"My daughter saw that I wasn't eating the cake and she got really upset."

"She accused me of not supporting her and not being a good parent because I didn't want to eat the cake."

He added, "She said that it was a tradition for the parents to eat a slice of the wedding cake and that by not doing so, I was showing a lack of respect for her and her new spouse."

The father said further, "I tried to explain to her that it was just a personal preference and that I was still happy for her and supportive of her marriage, but she didn't want to hear it."

He also said, "She was so upset that she stormed off and now she's not talking to me."

"I don't want to have to eat something that I don't even like just to make her happy."

The man continued, "I'm not sure what to do or how to make things right."

He said, "I don't want to cause any more hurt or disrespect — but at the same time, I don't want to have to eat something that I don't even like just to make her happy."

He then turned to the Reddit community and asked, "Am I the [a**hole] for not eating the cake at my daughter's wedding?"

People offering comment across the subreddit known as AITA or "Am I the a**hole?" all appeared to be in the desperate dad's corner.

"Since when is not eating cake at a wedding reception not being supportive of the couple?" wrote one user.

"Daughter or not, not everyone likes cake! Good grief! I've NEVER heard of that in my life!"

Said another, "I've honestly never heard of that tradition."

"Is your daughter always this self-centered and overly dramatic?"

This same commenter added, "Honestly, I'm wondering where your daughter comes off being such a bridezilla about a piece of cake, especially since you clarified that you love and support her. I'm already feeling bad for her spouse."

Said another user, "I figure this conflict must have a history that we're not being told. People who have a good relationship don't just suddenly come up with bizarre things to fight about."

Said yet another user, "Is your daughter always this self-centered and overly dramatic?"

Someone else wrote bluntly, "Your daughter is unhinged."

Wrote another Reddit user, "I have no idea who did and did not have cake at my wedding because I was way too busy having my wedding to notice. I don't think my wife even had cake besides the bite we ceremonially fed to one another because she isn't a big fan of cake either. It is no big deal if you don't eat cake, and nobody should notice."

"You were there for her on her big day and that's what is important."

Still another person said, "What an immature and infantilizing attitude. You are an adult and can decide when you're full."

Another commenter offered, "Your daughter is making weird traditions up. She's also acting like a brat."

Finally, this commenter seemed to sum up the bulk of the other Redditors' comments: "At the end of the day, it's just cake. You were there for her on her big day and that's what is important."

Fox News Digital reached out to the original Reddit poster for comment.