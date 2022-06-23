American soldier determined to rescue a puppy from the Middle East

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘FAMILY IS SO EXCITED’ - U.S. Army Sgt. Macintire, who is on his 15th deployment overseas, is asking for public help as well as support from a nonprofit to transport his puppy from the Middle East to his family in Utah. Continue reading…

‘AN AWESOME CATCH’ - Braden Sherron, 20, of Texas, wowed onlookers with his 137-pound cubera snapper catch when he and his brother went spearfishing in the Gulf of Mexico. Continue reading…

A FINAL WALK - Sheridan Steelman a 50-year educator from Grand Rapids, Michigan, spoke with Fox News Digital after students gave her a retirement sendoff as seen in a viral TikTok video. Continue reading…

THE GAME OF COVID - A new COVID-19 trivia card game captures the madness of pandemic lockdowns, as invented by two pals from New York and New Jersey. Continue reading…

‘WISH WE WOULD HAVE KNOWN’ - Two parents from California speak out after their 17-year-old son's death from fentanyl underscores the dangers of social media drug markets. Continue reading…

‘TRUTHFUL AND HONEST’ - Best-selling author James Patterson opens up about life adventures and personal stories that are revealed in his brand-new autobiography. Continue reading…

PLENTY OF TAIL WAGS - The 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show has been underway this week in Tarrytown, New York. See some of the best photos of the amazing pooches who are competing. Continue reading…

BABY BOOM - Pregnant nurses at Saint Luke's East Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, expect to welcome a total of 14 babies by December. The first mom, a registered nurse Caitlin Hall, welcomed a baby girl on June 3. Continue reading…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO… - In 1915, Roland R. Conklin put all the comforts of home on wheels as he introduced the first full-scale motor home, dubbed the "Gypsy Van." Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - Step up your weeknight dinner game with this creamy, cheesy pasta dish that includes the "smokiness of bacon" and "sweetness of peas," thanks to New England-based food blogger Grace Vallo. Try the recipe…

