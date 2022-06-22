Expand / Collapse search
Westminster dog show 2022: Here are the best dog photos ever

With over 200 breeds, the dog show brought in plenty of tail wags

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Westminster Kennel Club kicks off their 146th dog show Video

Westminster Kennel Club kicks off their 146th dog show

Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean previews new rare dog breeds ahead of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

Ready, set, go! The 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show has been underway this week in Tarrytown, New York. 

With three different competitions and some 3,500 dogs in the show, it’s no wonder this is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S. 

This year, the dog show has welcomed two newly AKC-recognized breeds – the Mudi and Russian Toy. The event has showcased almost all 211 AKC-recognized breeds. 

Here are some of the best photos of the amazing dogs that have appeared in the show this year. 

Natasha Cooper with her pug during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Natasha Cooper with her pug during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club dog show. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

A Pembroke Welsh corgi in the judging area during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

A Pembroke Welsh corgi in the judging area during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club dog show. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

A dog competes in the 9th annual Masters Agility Championship during the dog show.

A dog competes in the 9th annual Masters Agility Championship during the dog show. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Young Choi grooms her standard poodle.

Young Choi grooms her standard poodle. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

A judge looks at a bulldog as it competes in the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show. 

A judge looks at a bulldog as it competes in the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show has been underway this week in Tarrytown, New York.

The 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show has been underway this week in Tarrytown, New York. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Ashleigh Rutzel prepares Subaru, a Jack Russell terrier, for competition.

Ashleigh Rutzel prepares Subaru, a Jack Russell terrier, for competition. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The show consists of three different competitions and features about 3,500 dogs.

The show consists of three different competitions and features about 3,500 dogs. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A judge looks at a cairn terrier as it competes in the dog show.

A judge looks at a cairn terrier as it competes in the dog show. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Bulldogs line up in the ring, preparing to be judged.

Bulldogs line up in the ring, preparing to be judged. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 

