Westminster dog show 2022: Here are the best dog photos ever

Ready, set, go! The 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show has been underway this week in Tarrytown, New York.

With three different competitions and some 3,500 dogs in the show, it’s no wonder this is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S.

This year, the dog show has welcomed two newly AKC-recognized breeds – the Mudi and Russian Toy. The event has showcased almost all 211 AKC-recognized breeds.

Here are some of the best photos of the amazing dogs that have appeared in the show this year.

