Westminster dog show 2022: Here are the best dog photos ever

Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean previews new rare dog breeds ahead of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Ready, set, go! The 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show has been underway this week in Tarrytown, New York.
With three different competitions and some 3,500 dogs in the show, it’s no wonder this is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S.
This year, the dog show has welcomed two newly AKC-recognized breeds – the Mudi and Russian Toy. The event has showcased almost all 211 AKC-recognized breeds.
ARIZONA WOMAN TRYING TO RESCUE DOG HELD ONTO TREE IN CANAL FOR 18 HOURS
Here are some of the best photos of the amazing dogs that have appeared in the show this year.
Natasha Cooper with her pug during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
REAL-LIFE LASSIE: DOG COMES TO OWNER'S AID AFTER SHE BLACKED OUT DURING WALK
A Pembroke Welsh corgi in the judging area during the 146th Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
A dog competes in the 9th annual Masters Agility Championship during the dog show.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
Young Choi grooms her standard poodle.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
A judge looks at a bulldog as it competes in the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show has been underway this week in Tarrytown, New York.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
Ashleigh Rutzel prepares Subaru, a Jack Russell terrier, for competition.
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The show consists of three different competitions and features about 3,500 dogs.
(Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A judge looks at a cairn terrier as it competes in the dog show.
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Bulldogs line up in the ring, preparing to be judged.
(Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital.